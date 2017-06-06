Jobs
Cars
Homes
Classified
Help
72
6
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

A.J. Hawk to soar with Thunderbirds at Dayton Air Show, organizers say

0

A.J. Hawk to soar with Thunderbirds at Dayton Air Show, organizers say

4:54 p.m Tuesday, June 6, 2017 News
News
View CaptionHide Caption
Bengals linebacker A.J. Hawk (50) takes a break from drills during the opening day of Bengals training camp, Friday, July 31, 2015. GREG LYNCH / STAFF FILE PHOTO
DAYTON

Former NFL pro football player and Centerville High School standout A.J. Hawk will learn some high-speed maneuvers off the field.

Hawk is set to take-off with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on a “VIP flight” when the famed jet team arrives for the Vectren Dayton Air Show later this month, according to air show organizers.

The announcement was made Tuesday.

RELATED: Centerville’s A.J. Hawk set to retire from NFL

The former Ohio State University All-American standout played for nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He announced his retirement in January after playing one game with the Atlanta Falcons last season, archives show.

Hawk was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2005 and selected for the Lombardi Award.

RELATED: Thunderbirds perform at Dayton Air Show in 2015

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will fly six F-16 Fighting Falcon jets in acrobatic formations at about three dozen locations this season across the country.

A.J. Hawk to soar with Thunderbirds at Dayton Air Show, organizers say
View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

72
45403
6

Most Read

  1. STORE CLOSINGS: Sears to close an additional 72 stores
  2. Anthem pulling out of Ohio health exchange l Dayton, business
  3. Dayton Flyers offer scholarship to Justin Ahrens

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from daytondailynews.com

Topics
Sports
OHSAA assigns football teams to regions
Nation & World
Must See: Angry chipmunk attacks cat that almost ate him for dinner
Nation & World
Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
The 2017 NHL Playoffs continue Thursday, June 8, in Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Final. The Pittsburgh Penguins play at home vs.
Sports
2017 NHL Playoffs: Schedule, scores, game times, results for Predators-Penguins Stanley Cup...
The 2017 NBA Finals continue Wednesday, June 7. The Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3.
Sports
2017 NBA Finals: Schedule, scores, playoffs results, game times for Warriors-Cavaliers
The 2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 9, with the Super Regionals. The Super Regionals start on Friday, June 9, with eight best-of-3 series.
Sports
2017 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, game times for Super Regionals