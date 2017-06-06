A.J. Hawk to soar with Thunderbirds at Dayton Air Show, organizers say
Former NFL pro football player and Centerville High School standout A.J. Hawk will learn some high-speed maneuvers off the field.
Hawk is set to take-off with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on a “VIP flight” when the famed jet team arrives for the Vectren Dayton Air Show later this month, according to air show organizers.
The announcement was made Tuesday.
The former Ohio State University All-American standout played for nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He announced his retirement in January after playing one game with the Atlanta Falcons last season, archives show.
Hawk was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2005 and selected for the Lombardi Award.
The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will fly six F-16 Fighting Falcon jets in acrobatic formations at about three dozen locations this season across the country.
