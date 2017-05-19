Husband charged with murder, assault in stabbing of his wife

Jobs
0

4:49 p.m Friday, May 19, 2017
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:47 p.m.:  Donald Cleaver is being formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in the slaying of his wife. The charges, announced this afternoon are as follows:

  • Murder while committing felonious assault (two counts)
  • Felonious assault  (two counts)
  • Purposeful murder (one count)

UPDATE @ 12:17 p.m. (May 19)

An 81-year-old Dayton man is in the Montgomery County jail charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his 70-year-old wife to death following an argument in their home on Delmar Ave.

Donald Cleaver was booked in to jail early Friday morning after he showed up at the police department to turn himself in for allegedly killing his wife, Mary Cleaver.

It was a neighbor that called 911 to alert police to the crime.  “He says he just killed his wife,” the 911 caller said.  “He’s getting ready to head to the jail he says.”

According to Dayton homicide detectives, the investigation shows the Cleaver’s apparently argued last night and after Mary Cleaver went to bed, Donald Cleaver fatally stabbed her. 

The case will be presented to the Montgomery Count Prosecutor’s office for formal charges.

According to a Dayton police report, officers responded to Cleaver’s home in the 200 block of North Delmar Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Mary Cleaver, 70, was killed at the same address officers responded to.

“He did not say how he did it,” the 911 caller said.

A knife is listed in the police report as a possible weapon used.

Cleaver is not yet officially charged.

