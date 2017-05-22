Jobs
Cars
Homes
Classified
Help
60
14
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Police: Mother shot kids to ‘save them from the evils of the world’

breaking news

Pool related diarrhea infections skyrocket in Ohio

Police: Mother shot kids to ‘save them from the evils of the world’

9:53 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 Dayton
Dayton
View CaptionHide Caption
Claudena Helton faces charges related to last week’s shooting of her two children, who died Sunday night at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Dayton mother accused of shooting her children in the head said she did it to “save them from the evils of the world,” according to court documents.

Khmorra Helton, 8, and Kaiden Helton, 6, died Sunday at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will perform autopsies today.

PHOTOS: Police respond to shooting scene, neighbors react

Claudena Marie Helton, 30, was interviewed by Dayton police detectives Thursday at the Safety Building. According to the affidavit and statement of facts written by Dayton police Det. Rod Roberts, “Ms. Helton made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world.”

The affidavit indicated Helton asked her oldest child, an 11-year-old, to assist her in removing the children from the home at 3821 Lori Sue Ave. The girl was taken from the home and interviewed.

RELATED: Dayton chief after 2 kids shot in head: ‘This is one of the toughest’

Helton is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court. The charges of attempted murder and felonious assault filed last week likely will be updated to reflect the children’s death.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow Mark Gokavi on Facebook and Twitter

Khmorra’s father is listed as Lynntonio S. Watson, according to birth records.

Watson, 30, less than three years ago was convicted of murder and felonious assault in the shooting death of 19-year-old Martell Gray. In September 2013, he fired gunshots that killed Gray and injured two others near Dayton’s Whitney Young Estates.

Kaiden’s father is listed as Stephen J. Fletcher, the records show.

RELATED: Dayton mom who police say shot her children had volatile relationships

On May 23, 2010, Trotwood police arrested Fletcher for allegedly threatening Claudena Helton’s life, punching her in the face and choking her until she nearly fainted, according to a police report. Fletcher was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. He was found guilty of one of the counts and sentenced to 123 days in jail.

RELATED: 6 recent times children have been gunshot victims

Fatal shootings involving young child victims are rare.

In Montgomery County, one child under the age of 10 was killed by gun shots in both 2015 and 2016, according to preliminary data by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Between 2014 and 2016, there have been 126 Montgomery County residents who died from gun shots and nine were under the age of 18, the data show.

Police: Mother shot kids to ‘save them from the evils of the world’

Weather and Traffic

60
45403
14

Most Read

  1. Dayton mother says she shot kids to 'save them' from evil
  2. Body found in Kettering: Coroner releases ID of woman| Dayton News
  3. Facts about Mike Turner soon-to-be ex-wife Majida Mourad Turner

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from daytondailynews.com

Topics
Local newspaper prints final issue after 50 years in business
Nation & World
Here’s how much fruit juice children should drink, according to new guidelines
News
Former administrator testifies in lawsuit against Wright State
Nation & World
Beach closed after 25 sharks sighted Sunday
The 2017 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday, May 22. The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of sweeping the San Antonio Spurs to reach the NBA Finals for a third straight season.
Sports
2017 NBA Playoffs: Scores, schedule, live updates, results for Warriors-Spurs Game 4 (5/22/2017)...
Business
Dayton Freight expansion gets state tax credit to add 51 jobs