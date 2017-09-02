Bengals trade cornerback, cut pair of veterans
The Cincinnati Bengals traded cornerback Bene Benwikere to the Dallas Cowboys and cut a pair of veterans Saturday as they continue to pare the roster to the 53-man limit by 4 p.m.
According to multiple reports, offensive lineman and NFLPA president Eric Winston and defensive lineman Wallace Gilberry are among the team’s cuts, along with rookie kicker Jake Elliott.
The Bengals signed Benewikere in February after he was released by Carolina. Benwikere played in all four preseason games, registering 11 tackles, four passes defended and a forced fumble. He was beaten for a pair of long passes Thursday in the 7-6 loss at Indianapolis, including the game’s only touchdown.
The Bengals receive a conditional late-round pick in 2018 from the Cowboys.
Also Saturday, rookie tight end Mason Schreck confirmed he has been placed on season-ending Injured Reserve with an MCL injury.
View Comments 0