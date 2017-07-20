Jobs
Reds snap five-game losing streak

0

breaking news

Darke Co. residents helped police stop man accused in aggravated murder

11:20 p.m Wednesday, July 19, 2017 Sports
Sports
The Reds’ Zack Cozart rounds the bases after a home run against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
CINCINNATI

Adam Duvall’s based-loaded single in the 11th inning scored Billy Hamilton, giving the Reds a 4-3 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Reds lost the five previous games since the All-Star break to the Washington Nationals and Diamondbacks by a combined margin of 46-14.

“The game is such an emotional roller coaster,” manager Bryan Price said. “You’ve got to fight through it. There are no free passes. You know it’s going to turn. It’s inevitable it’s going to turn. However, when you’re in it, it’s a challenge. You love to come to the ballpark when you’re winning and everything’s going great. It’s tougher when you’re losing — not to come to the ballpark but to anticipate victory. That’s what we have to keep, to anticipate winning the ballgame.”

The Reds began the day 15 games under .500, their worst record of the season, and a season-high 11½ games out of first place in the National League Central Division.

SAD STATS: Reds on pace to set team record for worst ERA

Billy Hamilton got the Reds on the board in the first inning. He singled and stole second before scoring on a single by Zack Cozart.

The game was tied 1-1 in the third when Cozart hit a solo home run, his 11th of the season. The Reds pushed their lead to 3-1 in the fourth. An RBI single by Tucker Barnhart scored Scooter Gennett.

Tim Adleman pitched well for four innings and then ran into trouble in the fifth. David Peralta homered. Then a double by Jake Lamb scored A.J. Pollock, tying the game at 3-3.

NOTES: Mesoraco off DL and feeling fine

Still Adleman delivered the type of start the Reds needed. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Adleman lasted one more inning than Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.97), who allowed three earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Greinke pitched seven scoreless innings in a 6-3 victory against the Reds on July 7 in Phoenix.

NOTES: The Reds activated catcher Devin Mesoraco from the disabled list before the game. He pinch hit in the sixth inning and singled. … Hamilton was thrown out stealing second base for the first time since May 30. He stole his Major League-best 40th base in the second inning. … J.D. Martinez, who the Diamondbacks acquired in a trade with the Tigers on Tuesday, left the game with a contusion on his left hand after being hit by a pitch. … Reds reliever Wandy Peralta pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 12 innings.

THURSDAY’S GAME

Diamondbacks at Reds, 12:35 p.m. MLB Network, 700, 1410

