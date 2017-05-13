Sorry, Flyer Faithful, old UD Arena seats not for sale
The University of Dayton will not sell old seats from UD Arena during the renovation of the facility, officials said.
Every one of the 13,455 seats in UD Arena will be replaced with new, top-of-the line seating, the school announced Thursday as part of a $72 million renovation ahead of the arena’s 50th anniversary in 2019.
Flyer fans hoping to purchase a seat or two for their basement game rooms might be disappointed, though.
“Due to the logistics and the time frame of the project, we will not be able to offer any seats available for purchase,” said Scott DeBolt, Dayton senior associate director of athletics and UD Arena director, in a statement.
Instead, the old seats will be recycled for LEED points on the project. LEED is a sustainability certification.
The university has made memorabilia from other facilities available in the past, including slices of floorboard from the old home of UD basketball: The Fieldhouse, now known as the Frericks Center, where the volleyball team resides.
UD Arena seating changes will be implemented in three phases between now and fall 2019 — an aggressive schedule for the largest project in the university’s 167-year history.
New 100/200 level seats will be replaced for the 2017-18 season, with new cup holders and handrails. Seats in the 300/400 sections will be replaced for 2018-19 (on the west side) and by 2019-20 (for the east side).
Extensive new Americans with Disabilities Act seating will also be installed in the arena.
The new seats will be designed by Irwin Seating Company, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
