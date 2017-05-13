Jobs
Sorry, Flyer Faithful, old UD Arena seats not for sale

  • Will Garbe
    • Staff Writer
7:14 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017 Dayton
Dayton
Every one of the 13,455 seats in UD Arena will be replaced with new, top-of-the line seating, the school announced Thursday as part of a $72 million renovation ahead of the arena’s 50th anniversary in 2019. CONTRIBUTED
DAYTON

The University of Dayton will not sell old seats from UD Arena during the renovation of the facility, officials said.

Every one of the 13,455 seats in UD Arena will be replaced with new, top-of-the line seating, the school announced Thursday as part of a $72 million renovation ahead of the arena’s 50th anniversary in 2019.

MORE: Arena’s 72 million upgrade largest project in UD history

TIMELINE: Here’s when to expect changes at UD Arena

Flyer fans hoping to purchase a seat or two for their basement game rooms might be disappointed, though.

“Due to the logistics and the time frame of the project, we will not be able to offer any seats available for purchase,” said Scott DeBolt, Dayton senior associate director of athletics and UD Arena director, in a statement.

Instead, the old seats will be recycled for LEED points on the project. LEED is a sustainability certification.

SEATS: A look at the new seats at UD Arena

The university has made memorabilia from other facilities available in the past, including slices of floorboard from the old home of UD basketball: The Fieldhouse, now known as the Frericks Center, where the volleyball team resides.

UD Arena seating changes will be implemented in three phases between now and fall 2019 — an aggressive schedule for the largest project in the university’s 167-year history.

PHOTOS: What will the UD Arena renovations look like?

New 100/200 level seats will be replaced for the 2017-18 season, with new cup holders and handrails. Seats in the 300/400 sections will be replaced for 2018-19 (on the west side) and by 2019-20 (for the east side).

Extensive new Americans with Disabilities Act seating will also be installed in the arena.

The new seats will be designed by Irwin Seating Company, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

MORE: A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade praises UD Arena plans

EXCLUSIVE: UD Arena renovation blueprints show major changes ahead

