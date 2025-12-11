Morning Briefing: Fri, Dec. 12

🔎 Council censure: Fairborn City Council voted 4-3 to censure councilwoman Sylvia Chess over remarks made during an October speech at her alma mater, Paul Quinn College, which Chess says were misinterpreted or taken out of context. 📰 Opinion content update: Opinion pieces are where ideas are shared, perspectives are challenged and conversations begin. Moving forward, our Managing Editor Rich Gillette will oversee this content, bringing years of experience in local journalism and a deep connection to our community. Have something to share? Here’s how to submit a letter to the editor. You can read other opinion pieces in our Ideas & Voices section here. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 18 seconds to read.

County followed proper steps in Creachbaum case leading up to 7-year-old’s death, state report says

A state review determined Montgomery County Children Services followed proper procedures with intake and referral before Hershall Creachbaum Jr. died, according to a release from the county.

• Background: Dayton police found the 7-year-old nonverbal autistic boy’s remains on July 12 after Hershall was reported missing earlier that day. • Investigation: The boy’s mother, Ashley Johnson admitted Hershall died sometime in May while she was in the hospital. Her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, allegedly punched and struck Hershall before his death. • What they are saying: “Our hearts continue to go out to the family and loved ones of Hershall Creachbaum,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said. “We remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of children in our community, and we value the role independent reviews play in strengthening the systems meant to protect them.” • Lawsuit: Hershall’s estate filed a lawsuit claiming Montgomery County and Clark County officials and agencies were negligent in the boy’s death. The complaint alleges signs of physical abuse to Montgomery County Children Services and Clark County Children Services 24 times but neither agency took action.

Fairborn councilwoman censured for race-related remarks at college homecoming speech

Fairborn City Council voted to censure councilwoman Sylvia Chess for remarks she made during an October speech at a college homecoming event in another state. Chess said her statements were taken out of context or interpreted in bad faith.

• What she said: In a video of the speech obtained by the Dayton Daily News, Chess said, among other things, that upon her arrival in Fairborn, the city was “alleged to be one of the last sundown towns in Ohio.” “I sat on the board of the Fairborn Lions Club because I wanted to know what they was talking about. So I put myself in places that most people that look like me don’t want to be so I could learn what the enemy was talking about so I could figure it out and strategize in a better way, in a strong way, in a challenging way.” • Censure decision: Fairborn City Council voted 4-3 at its most recent meeting to censure Chess for those remarks, made at Paul Quinn College, a private, historically black college in Dallas and Chess’ alma mater. • Reached for comment: Chess told the Dayton Daily News that she respects the other council members’ decision, but that does not “change my mindset about working together.” “I don’t want Fairborn to think that Sylvia Chess is racist and all people are racist,” she added. “I’ve never believed that and I never will. People voted for me because they believed in me. I am part of a nonpartisan council that will make decisions for all people. We are a town that is definitely moving forward, and we have created and done great things in Fairborn.”