Morning Briefing: Fri, Dec. 5

🔎 Jail oversight investigation: Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald is urging state and local agencies to review the operations of the county jail to ensure systems protecting people in custody are working properly.

Dayton NAACP opposes Hara Arena site for Ohio-run mental health hospital

The state is still intent on building a new mental health hospital on the former Hara Arena site in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. despite newly voiced opposition from the Dayton Unit NAACP.

• NAACP concerns: The organization says the site raises “significant concerns for our community, including issues related to accessibility, safety, and the potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods.” • The site: Two weeks ago, the state approved a $2.5 million appropriation to purchase the 133-acre site from its private sector owners with the intention of building the Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Center — a 208-bed, state-run hospital — by 2030. • Local officials: They are split. Trotwood city officials are opposed and would rather see a mixed-use development project. Harrison Twp. officials have supported the state’s hospital plan.

Over 1K area immigrants lose SNAP eligibility after federal budget change

More than 1,000 immigrants in Montgomery County who are legally in the country but not U.S. citizens lost eligibility for the federal food assistance program after the passage of the tax and spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law this summer.

• Big Beautiful Bill Act: It included updates to what immigration statuses are eligible for food stamps, making the benefit only available to U.S. citizens and a few other immigrant designations. • No longer eligible: Refugees, asylees, humanitarian parolees, immigrants granted conditional entries and others are no longer eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. • Local impact: 456 refugees were resettled in the Dayton area in 2024. Montgomery County officials estimated in November that 1,270 local individuals were impacted overall. • Timeline: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported it is on track to have most federal changes to SNAP benefits implemented by February.