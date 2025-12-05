Morning Briefing: Fri, Dec. 5

Here are three things you should know today:
🏩 Mental health hospital opposition: The state remains committed to building a new mental health hospital on the former Hara Arena site in Trotwood and Harrison Twp., despite opposition from the Dayton Unit NAACP.
🛒 Food assistance eligibility: More than 1,000 legal immigrants in Montgomery County lost access to federal food assistance after a new law restricted eligibility to U.S. citizens and select immigrant statuses.
🔎 Jail oversight investigation: Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald is urging state and local agencies to review the operations of the county jail to ensure systems protecting people in custody are working properly.
Dayton NAACP opposes Hara Arena site for Ohio-run mental health hospital
The state is still intent on building a new mental health hospital on the former Hara Arena site in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. despite newly voiced opposition from the Dayton Unit NAACP.
• NAACP concerns: The organization says the site raises “significant concerns for our community, including issues related to accessibility, safety, and the potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods.”
• The site: Two weeks ago, the state approved a $2.5 million appropriation to purchase the 133-acre site from its private sector owners with the intention of building the Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Center — a 208-bed, state-run hospital — by 2030.
• Local officials: They are split. Trotwood city officials are opposed and would rather see a mixed-use development project. Harrison Twp. officials have supported the state’s hospital plan.
Over 1K area immigrants lose SNAP eligibility after federal budget change
More than 1,000 immigrants in Montgomery County who are legally in the country but not U.S. citizens lost eligibility for the federal food assistance program after the passage of the tax and spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law this summer.
• Big Beautiful Bill Act: It included updates to what immigration statuses are eligible for food stamps, making the benefit only available to U.S. citizens and a few other immigrant designations.
• No longer eligible: Refugees, asylees, humanitarian parolees, immigrants granted conditional entries and others are no longer eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
• Local impact: 456 refugees were resettled in the Dayton area in 2024. Montgomery County officials estimated in November that 1,270 local individuals were impacted overall.
• Timeline: Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported it is on track to have most federal changes to SNAP benefits implemented by February.
What to know today
• Big move of the day: The traffic lights at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Laurelann Drive in Kettering are slated for removal in early 2026.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Lalo’s Mexican Restaurant is opening soon on the west side of Dayton.
• Tip of the day: Want to “unretire? Here are some considerations for your second act.
• Carillon Historical Park: Carillon Historical Park is marking its 75th anniversary, and we’d like to hear from you about it. Find out how to share your memories here.
• Schools: A former Wayne Local Schools treasurer was ordered to repay $44,222 for failing to pay taxes and other bills on time, resulting in late fees and interest.
• Thing to do: Concerts, films, theater and various holiday events are in the spotlight as the first weekend of December approaches across the Dayton region.
• High school football: Spectrum, the official television partner of the OHSAA, will have exclusive live television and streaming coverage of the state championships. The OHSAA Radio Network will also air all seven contests.