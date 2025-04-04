Morning Briefing: Friday Apr. 4, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

‘If I go back, I am dead.’ Haitians in Dayton fear immigration changes could lead to deportation, violence

The Department of Homeland Security’s recent suspension of the Humanitarian Parole Program has left hundreds of thousands of immigrants who legally entered the U.S. under the Biden-era program facing an uncertain future.

• Situation in Haiti: Gangs control 85% of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince. News outlets regularly report on Haiti’s ongoing surge of violent crime. A multinational, Kenyan-led police force is reeling from a sustained campaign of violence launched by these armed groups.

• Fleeing for their lives: More than a million people had been displaced by gang violence in Haiti, with 5,600 killed last year alone.

• What local Haitians are saying:

“I fear deportation only because of how dangerous Haiti is right now. There is no security there. When things are safe I have no problem going back. But right now I’m very afraid...If I can’t live here legally, I will go back to my country. But if I go back, I am dead.”

“Things are getting worse day by day. Our families are very afraid for us. When I speak with my mother, father, or sister they are all wondering what I am going to do.”

— Roudachel Charpentier

“We aren’t thieves, we aren’t gangsters, we are decent people studying, working, and trying to build something like everyone else. Back home we don’t have that same opportunity. If we return to our country we may go to hell or heaven soon. We don’t know what will happen.”

“In Haiti, the gangs make announcements before they do anything. And recently, one of their leaders, Lanmo Sanjou, said that when President Trump sends the Haitians back he will come for us one by one. And he means it.”

— Wesley Joseph

Local funeral set for Ohio Players member Clarence ‘Chet’ Willis

Clarence “Chet” Willis, a member of the legendary Dayton funk band Ohio Players, has died after an illness.

• Local ties: Willis graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1968. He attended the University of Dayton, graduating in 1972 with a B.S. in Art Education. Willis also became a founding member of the college’s chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

• Ohio Players: In 1975, Willis was recruited to join the Ohio Players as a rhythm guitarist where he played, wrote and sang.

• Touring: In 2013, Ohio Players group was inducted into the inaugural class of the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The band still tours worldwide today, and Willis was the lead guitarist until his illness.

• Shadow: When he left the Ohio Players, Willis joined James “Diamond” Williams and Billy Beck and they formed their own group called Shadow. The band recorded three albums.

• In his words: “I can only say, to tell it truly, I am humbled and honored all in the same breath,” Willis said at the “Ohio Players Way” road naming dedication event in April 2021. “The things that have gone down musically in Dayton, Ohio are expansive.”

• Services: A visitation is slated for 10 a.m. today, with a funeral to follow at Phillips Temple Church in Trotwood. House of Wheat Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Ohio Republicans have introduced a plan to require parental consent before Ohioans under the age of 16 can download a social media app.

• Tip of the day: Want to use the library? During certain hours you’ll have to make an appointment just like you do for a doctor, a mechanic or your therapist.

• Big move of the day: Dayton Public Schools is taking bold steps to expand college and career opportunities for students, ensuring they graduate prepared for success in higher education and the workforce.

• Dayton Food & Dining: A new restaurant, Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho, is opening its doors next week just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

• Inside Ohio Politics: A proposed state budget from Ohio House GOP leadership this week included a surprise addition: Requiring public schools to kick unused state funds back to taxpayers.

• Photo of the day: Devil Wind Brewing, located in downtown Xenia, celebrated its 7th anniversary on Saturday. Special beer releases for the day included Heading West (Hazy IPA) and a nitro keg of the brewery’s 2024 Dopplerbock. Live music was provided by Common Ground and Ryan Adams & The SOBs. Click here for more of Tom Gilliam’s photos from the event.