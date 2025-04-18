Morning Briefing: Friday, April 18, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at daniel.susco@coxinc.com.

Dayton school leaders won’t sign Trump federal pledge against using DEI programs

The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously not to sign a federal document stating that it doesn’t use diversity, equity and inclusion or other programs to “advantage one’s race over another.”

• What is the document? The Trump administration sent out a letter to all U.S. schools April 3 requiring them to verify they don’t use DEI practices and threatening lawsuits or forfeiture of funds if they refuse to sign.

• Why not sign? Superintendent David Lawrence said the district has programs and support for every student, whether they are white, working class, disabled or a member of the LGBT community, and they don’t want to be told where or if they could support those groups.

• Wider disagreement: DPS isn’t the only organization pushing back on this policy, with entire states also refusing to sign, arguing there are no good definitions of what is or isn’t a prohibited DEI program, and they already certified they meet the terms of Title VI.

• What could they lose? The schools said they could lose roughly $50 million in federal funding due to their refusal, and could face investigations if they put in place practices to help specific groups academically.

• Other area schools: Most of the region’s schools didn’t respond to this outlet’s request for the signed letter, but Northmont and Mad River schools reported submitting the document, while schools in Tipp City, Springboro and Centerville have said they have not yet done so.

Panic selling isn’t the answer, experts say when it comes to stock market volatility

After all the uncertainty and alarming headlines, we spoke to financial advisors and other experts about what to do when it comes to retirement plans.

• So what’s the plan? Essentially, stick to what you’re already doing. Matt Ingram of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University said people really shouldn’t change their investment strategy because stock prices go down.

• Good strategy ahead of retirement: If you are close to retirement, Ingram advised that your investment portfolio should rely less on stocks and more on less volatile assets like bonds

• Past panics: Ingram pointed to past stock price drops such as the 2000 dot-com bubble and the 2008 housing crisis and said that people who stuck with their investment plan usually ended up doing well even though things looked terrible at the time. Avoid panic selling, he said.

• What can you do now? People can still look at the 401(k) plans or personal portfolios, seek the advice of a financial planner, and make sure they are confident about their investment strategy. “If something has worked up to this point, you should probably stick with it,” Ingram said.

What to know today

• What to know: Christ Episcopal Church in Dayton will offer a community prayer vigil during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Spring Parliamentary Assembly May 22-26.

• Tip of the day: The family behind Blossom Juicy Bar has announced they will open a new ramen shop at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering called Bushido Ramen Shop

• Learning opportunity: Learn to Earn Dayton is launching a program to teach about schools for people interested in being involved in the community or running for office.

• Coming soon: Gem City Burlesque will present “Bourbon Swing,” a live band burlesque show, on Thursday at The Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

• People to know today: Father Paul “Moon” Mullins and son Joe Mullins will both be inducted into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame on April 26.

• Quote of the day: “We talk a whole lot about caring about families, caring about children, teaching them how to read — but they gotta live before they can start to read." - State Sen. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati

• Photo of the day: The City of Dayton Department of Recreation hosted the Gem City Egg Hunt at the Kettering Field Sports Complex for children 12 and under. See more photos of the event by Tom Gilliam here.