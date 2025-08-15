Morning Briefing: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

🚓 Wrongful death settlement: A $16 million settlement was reached in a lawsuit related to a fatal crash near the Dayton airport last year, which killed four people and seriously injured another.

Trump administration eyeing federal marijuana reclassification: Change could impact Ohio cannabis market, research

The Trump administration says it would consider reclassifying marijuana on the federal level.

• Current classification: Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I substance, putting it on par, legally, with heroin, LSD, Quaaludes, ecstasy and other substances.

• Possible reclassification: No specific plans were announced, but many think marijuana could shift to the Schedule III category, which means it would be subject to rules that allow for some medical uses, and for federal criminal prosecution of anyone who traffics in the drugs without permission.

• Impact: The federal reclassification of marijuana would open pathways for dispensaries to access some banking services and tax benefits, as well as lift some barriers toward medical cannabis research.

• Opposition: The National Sheriffs’ Association was among organizations that submitted written opposition, highlighting prior determinations that marijuana has a “high abuse potential” and pointing to cases of “extreme intoxication” and fatal vehicle crashes.

$16M settlement reached in OVI crash that killed 4 near Dayton airport

A $16 million settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit connected to a crash near the Dayton airport last year that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth.

• Wrongful death lawsuit: The estates of Richard Turnbull, Larry Edwards, Stephen Cassel and Richard Coatney — plus Juan Nash, who was injured in the crash — alleged Benchmark Industrial Inc. was negligent in employing Clayton Hughes and entrusting the Volvo to him that was involved in the crash.

• The incident: On April 1, 2024, multiple police departments received reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 70 near the Dayton International Airport exit. Clayton Hughes reportedly rear-ended a pickup truck and failed to stop, later hitting a minivan, killing Edward, Coatney, Trumbell and Cassel upon impact. Nash, who was also in the minivan, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

• Settlement: Court documents state a $16 million settlement was agreed upon in December. However, it has not been decided how the settlement will be split between the estates and Nash.

• Next steps: If they cannot reach a decision, the allocation of funds will be determined during a jury trial. A trial is scheduled for April 27. In addition to the civil lawsuit, Hughes is also facing criminal charges. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

