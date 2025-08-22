Morning Briefing: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

🚬 Free joints: Bud City Dispo is offering free hemp joints to attract customers, despite Fairborn’s ban on recreational marijuana sales.

Dayton public hospital levy moves forward to November ballot after multiple failed attempts

After multiple failed attempts, the Clergy Community Coalition has achieved its goal to get a public hospital levy measure on the ballot in Dayton.

• The decision: City voters in November will decide whether to approve a 1-mill levy that officials say could generate around $2 million annually for 10 years to support creating a new municipal hospital in West Dayton.

• Previous failed efforts: The coalition tried multiple times to get the Dayton City Commission to put the levy measure on the ballot, but it failed to get the support of the majority of the commission. The coalition this time was able to collect enough valid signatures to bypass the commission.

• Supporters: They say large parts of west and northwest Dayton are a health care desert, and there is an urgent need for a public hospital.

• Opponents: They say the ballot proposal is highly unrealistic and $2 million in funding annually is a drop in the bucket of what’s needed to build, staff and operate a hospital.

Free joints for customers? Despite ban, Fairborn smoke shop claims ‘loophole’ allows freebies

A recently opened Fairborn smoke shop is offering free “joints” to drum up business in their new city — even though Fairborn has a ban on the sale of recreational marijuana.

• The business: Bud City Dispo, located on Broad Street in Fairborn, has been open for less than a month and is advertising free joints to anyone who comes in.

• The loophole: As of right now Bud City Dispo’s promotion is legal, as the shop sells intoxicating hemp rather than marijuana, they say.

• The difference: Hemp and marijuana are both species of cannabis, but generally hemp has 0.3% or less THC — the intoxicating part of marijuana — while marijuana contains more than 0.3% THC. Because of this distinction, intoxicating hemp is almost entirely unregulated in Ohio.

• Potential law changes: Ohio lawmakers are working to regulate intoxicating hemp. The Ohio Senate unanimously passed a bill in April which would ban intoxicating hemp from being sold anywhere outside of a licensed dispensary. The bill is currently pending in the Ohio House.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dorothy Lane Market in Mason welcomed customers for the first time this week with a pizza station, poke bar and more.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The Ohio Freeze Factory, otherwise known as Toff’s Sugar Shop, started after Sonja Williams purchased a freeze dryer with plans to freeze-dry vegetables.

• Schools: AI tools for teachers present unique challenges, but also benefits.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Financial disclosures reveal that the area’s federal lawmakers span the spectrum of congressional wealth, ranging from tip-top one percenter to decidedly middle class.

• Happening today: Troni’s Italian Bistro, the first restaurant at Union Village, near Lebanon, opens today.

• Thing to do: Community festivals across the Dayton region are going strong this summer, and this weekend is no exception.

• High school football: Five things to know before Week 1.

• Photo of the day: Rob Thomas brought his “The All Night Days Tour” to the Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights on Monday. A Great Big World opened the show. Check out more photos from Tom Gilliam here.