Morning Briefing: Friday, August 1, 2025

Making Dayton Home: How immigrants shape the Dayton region

Amid the ongoing debate over national immigration policy, the Dayton Daily News is launching a project to explore how the Dayton region was and is shaped by immigrants.

• About the series: It will look at what groups make up Dayton’s immigrant population and why they came here; how immigrants contribute to the local culture and economy; and how pathways to legal immigration can be improved.

• Why it is important: More than 26,000 immigrants live and work in Montgomery County, making up roughly 5% of the county’s overall population. Ohio has seen significant population growth — a 30% increase — among immigrants in the last decade.

• Welcome to Dayton: Dayton was certified as a “welcoming” city to immigrants in 2017, becoming the first in the nation to receive this designation from the national nonprofit Welcome America.

• How to reach us: Reporter Sydney Dawes is leading this coverage. Reach out to her at Sydney.Dawes@coxinc.com or 937-999-7040.

Dayton Public won’t bus high school students next year

Dayton Public Schools won’t be busing high school students this school year.

• Last year: Previously, DPS was buying RTA passes for high school students to get to school. A new state law bars students from using the downtown Dayton bus hub to transfer if they are using school-issued passes. Students can still buy RTA passes on their own.

• What they are saying: “Families are encouraged to use the mode of transportation that works best for them to ensure their students can get to and from school each day,” said superintendent David Lawrence.

• Significant barriers: While DPS is actively working to purchase additional buses, the typical wait time for new yellow buses is approximately 12 months. When the new state budget was passed in July, prohibiting DPS from purchasing RTA passes for students, there were only six weeks to evaluate other options.

• Charter and private schools: District school board members have said repeatedly that the reason it is difficult to bus high school students is due to the number of charter and private school students they bus around the city due to a long-standing state law that requires public school districts to offer transportation to all students in their district.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Employees who earn tips and overtime in 2025 may be eligible for a tax break when they file their federal taxes next year.

• Big move of the day: Dayton Property LLC has purchased the six-story building near Ludlow and First streets, home to the Coolidge Wall law firm.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Poppets Coffee & Tea has a roastery off of Linden Avenue in Dayton, a permanent spot in 2nd Street Market and now plans to open a cafe and retail space in Kettering.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Amy Acton is far behind Vivek Ramaswamy in governor race funding.

• Tip of the day: The city of Kettering’s Senior Services Program has long been a support for senior citizens, offering assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals.

• Personal Journey: For Lesley Jones of Oakwood, a cancer diagnosis in her family inspired her to start a pendant business designed to help people dealing with life-changing illness.

• Community Gem: Megan Moon was taught the importance of volunteer work at a young age and is now involved with more than a half dozen area nonprofits. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including concerts, festivals and a circus.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have signed former first-round pick, tight end Noah Fant.

• Dayton Flyers: Former Georgia Bulldog De’Shayne Montgomery, a 6-foot-4 guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., joins the Flyers with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

• Photo of the day: Johnetta Moore, James Hall Worship & Praise and Ashling Cole played the first Amplified Series Gospel Fest at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday. Sponsored by The City of Dayton Department of Recreation, the free concert was part of the venue’s summer concert series. See more photos here.