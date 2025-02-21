Morning Briefing: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

Also on Thursday, the Trump administration said it is throwing out protections that shielded roughly half a million Haitians from deportation, meaning they would lose their work permits and could be eligible to be removed from the country by August. We’ll continue to follow that story in Springfield.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 41 seconds to read.

***

Dayton Metro Library addresses tampons, flags controversies: ‘We’re still here to support you'

A few residents questioned the Dayton Metro Library board of trustees about recent changes at the library at the board’s meeting on Wednesday ― and Dayton Metro’s director told community members that he wants them to feel seen and accepted at their local libraries.

• What change happened? The library made a recent decision to take down permanent cultural displays, including the Juneteenth and Pride Progress flags.

• Other complaint: Ohio House Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, in a social media post that had 14,000 comments this week questioned the library’s policy around menstruation materials in all library restrooms. He said he received complaints from residents in the New Lebanon area and visited the local branch himself.

• For actions: “Libraries should be nonpartisan and non-promoting of special interest groups.” — Huber Heights resident Tony Hartman said supporting the cultural displays decision.

• Against actions: “It’s not equivalent to ‘everyone’s equal.’ It’s not equal to ‘all lives matter.’ I do not appreciate and I do not accept your neutrality.” — Rachel Feltner, speaking during the meeting against the cultural displays decision.

21-year-old killed in officer shooting in Miami Twp.

Miami Twp. police released more information about police shooting and killing a 21-year-old man Wednesday.

• Who was he? The man was identified as Jayden Stephenson, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

• What happened? Police said they were called to the house on Sawgrass Drive near PipeStone Golf Course because Stephenson was threatening family members with a knife.

• The shooting: Police said that Stephenson refused to put down the knife, even after they used a Taser and a beanbag shotgun, and when he came toward officers they opened fire.

• What now? The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting, and five of the six officers on scene are on administrative leave pending the end of the investigation.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Local officials have provided an updated map of the planned “NATO Village” security zone in downtown Dayton for this spring’s NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

• Tip of the day: Rusty Taco is launching a new menu next month featuring more tacos, all-day breakfast options and new starters.

• Person to know today: Julio C. Mateo, a human rights activist and researcher. He answered our call for submissions about what makes our city Dayton Strong. Click here for how you can submit your own responses.

• Stat of the day: 8.5 percent. That’s how much the city of Dayton’s general fund revenue jumped last year. Here’s why.

• Happening today: The Dayton basketball team travels to face Loyola Chicago tonight for the first time since things got a little emotional after last year’s game.

• Photo of the day: A large crowd gathered for shoot-offs at the Grand American Trapshooting event in Vandalia in the late 1920s. This and other great history photos were part of a photo gallery we published this week of images featured recently in our Vintage Dayton newsletter.