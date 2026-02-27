Morning Briefing: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026

🎼 An unhappy union: Local 101-473 of the American Federation of Musicians, the union representing the musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, is “extremely disappointed” in the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s decision to cut programming for the 2026-27 season. You can read much more in our story from Russell Florence Jr.

🎗️Supporting the Flynn kids: There has been an outpouring of support in Tipp City and beyond for the children of Ashley Flynn, a beloved mother, coach and educator who was shot and killed inside her home. Our own Jen Balduf’s story takes a look at some of the fundraisers that are helping to benefit Flynn’s two daughters.

LOCAL NEWS

• Downtown Dayton Partnership president on personal leave, interim leader selected

• Investors buy Springfield golf course for $2.2M+

• Aiming for ‘round-the-clock’ Dayton-area manufacturing, Joby cuts losses

LIFE

• Nesting Garden shop to open in Springboro’s historic district

• So Pizza, a pizzeria near the Dayton Mall, announces closure

• ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘The Price is Right Live,’ ‘1776′ among local shows to see in March

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Domestic dispute leads to temporary shelter in place at Huber Heights elementary school

• Lebanon man gets year in prison for elections fraud

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Washington

• Boys basketball: Alter, Brookville advance in D-IV district tournament

• Archdeacon: Wright State women’s basketball team’s senior class will be missed

NATION & WORLD

• Area GOP rep: War with Iran needs congressional approval

• Hillary Clinton testifies she has no information on Epstein’s crimes and doesn’t recall meeting him

• Trump heads to Texas, where 3 friends are battling it out in the Senate Republican primary

THE SWEETEST SEASON OF THE YEAR: Girl Scout cookies on sale now

As Brooke Bunch tells us, "The booths are up, the girls are out, and consumers across the country are stocking up on the iconic treats." This is great news if your name is Jeremy Ratliff, which mine just happens to be. It is also a positive development for the many that adore these cookies as much as I do. I used to prefer the Thin Mints most, but I've learned to love each and every one of them. One odd recommendation from the Ratliff house is putting the Thin Mints in the freezer makes them taste even better, believe it or not.