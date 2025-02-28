Morning Briefing: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

‘Not sustainable’: County leaders mull Human Services levy, note where services are provided

Montgomery County’s Human Services Levy Council officials are working to determine if they’ll recommend any changes this April to an expiring levy that funds $58 million in social services.

• Human Service Levy dollars: They go to agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

• Unique situation: The majority of Ohio counties have levies restricted to specific uses. Montgomery County is among only a few counties that have combined human services levies.

• What they are saying: “This is not sustainable without significant state and federal help. It just isn’t,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert. “But when we look at how much is coming out and where we have to go, we’re only going to get so far. We are really going to have to spend a lot of time advocating for state and federal help.”

• What happens next: The Human Services Levy Council, whose members are appointed by the county commission and other entities, this spring will make a recommendation about the levy — increasing it or keeping it the same — to the Montgomery County Commission.

Ohio Senate votes to limit home grow, overhaul voter-approved recreational cannabis laws

A bill approved 23-9 by the Ohio Senate Wednesday would significantly overhaul a citizen-initiated statute that 57% of voters approved to legalize recreational cannabis in Ohio.

• Who is behind the bill? It is the work of Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City. Huffman, a physician, said his intent was for S.B. 56 to protect children and the public from recreational marijuana.

• Some of the most notable changes the Senate signed off on include:

— Reducing the maximum THC content in cannabis extracts from 90% to 70%;

— Limiting the THC content for edibles to 10 milligrams per serving and 100 milligrams per package;

— Reducing the maximum number of home grown marijuana plants in a single residence from 12 to six;

— Prohibiting the possession of marijuana purchased out-of-state.

• Other provisions: They include outlawing public consumption and prohibiting marijuana advertisements within 500 feet of a school, church, public library, public park or playground, or arcades.

• What happens next? The bill now heads to the Ohio House for further consideration.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Joby Aviation leaders said the company is on track to deliver its first parts from a Dayton International Airport facility by mid-2025.

• Tip of the day: Kettering Health is offering grandparent classes for anyone who wants to learn about current standards for childbirth, car seat safety, safe sleeping practices, hot cars, baby equipment, infant CPR, soothing crying babies and more.

• Person to know today: Heather Jones. This artist known for her textile-based works has been named as the new curator at The Contemporary Dayton and was also named director of programs and engagement.

• Big move of the day: Centerville has announced “a major milestone” in the expansion of the Stubbs Park Veterans Memorial Plaza — the completion of the bronze medallion design that will honor the United States Space Force.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The Century reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing for a few days due to staffing issues.

• Quote of the day: “You need to confine the dog and make sure it’s well exercised. These aren’t breeds that you can leave shut up all day in a cage and come home in the evening to think it’s going to sit on the couch and watch Netflix with you.” — Sandi Click, Clark County Dog Warden, in response to a recent uptick in vicious dog attacks.

• Thing to do: Here are some of the top events happening in the Dayton region this weekend.

• Photo of the day: A host of first responders will step into the ring next Thursday to support a charity that provides prosthetic legs to kids. Xenia firefighter Warren Roberds, left, trains at Drake’s Downtown Gym in Dayton ahead of the Dawg Fight charity exhibition. Read the full story here.