Morning Briefing: Friday, Jan. 16

🏫 Wilberforce University: Under new leadership, the university has nearly doubled its enrollment and significantly improved its faculty and financial outlook. 🏩 New West Dayton hospital: Following the passage of a property tax levy, Dayton city leaders are now evaluating options to manage and fund the construction of a new public hospital to replace the closed Good Samaritan facility.

***

Area communities finally getting millions in cannabis tax revenue

Area communities that host recreational cannabis dispensaries are finally getting an influx of funds from the state totaling millions of dollars they were promised when Ohioans approved recreational marijuana in 2023.

• Host community fund: The payments come from Ohio’s so-called host community fund, which takes 36% of the state’s recreational cannabis sales tax revenue and redistributes it to communities in proportion to how much cannabis tax revenue was raised within their jurisdiction. • For Dayton: Dayton led the area with a host community fund payment of about $1.1 million, which was received on Jan. 7. There are six dispensaries within Dayton city limits. • How funds will be spent: Toni Bankston, a spokesperson for the city of Dayton, said internal talks over how to use the funds are underway, but will ultimately be left up to city council. • Other areas receiving funds: Monroe ($886,000), Riverside ($538,653), Piqua ($438,172), Seven Mile ($401,000), Springfield ($337,000), Beavercreek ($285,982), and Lebanon ($280,948).

Wilberforce nearly doubling enrollment, revenue as it overcomes significant obstacles

Wilberforce University has increased enrollment, hired more staff and raised revenue in the last five years.

• Recent changes: Wilberforce President Vann Newkirk said since he was hired in 2003, there have been changes to how the university is run and managed, including tuition hikes, more faculty hired, better data collection and improved debt management. • Enrollment: It has increased by nearly 70% between 2022 and fall of 2025, a huge jump for a private university at a time when other Ohio private universities are seeing a decline in enrollment. As of fall 2025, 811 students were enrolled. • Money management: In 2024, the university received about $21 million in revenue. In 2023, Wilberforce claimed $12.2 million in revenue. • Faculty: In the fall of 2022, the university employed fewer than 20 full-time faculty. Now, there are 42 full-time faculty. About 89% of faculty now hold a doctorate degree compared to 38% in 2022.