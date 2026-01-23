Morning Briefing: Friday, Jan. 23

❄️ Weekend weather: Find out how much snow we are predicted to get and when it will start. 🏡 Record home sale: A 40-acre estate on Bunnell Hill Road in Clearcreek Township recently sold for $4.2 million, marking a new record for a residential resale in the Dayton area. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 31 seconds to read.

Former Kettering Health whistleblower: ‘Mr. Attorney General, do something’

A former whistleblower who went to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 2021 to report alleged misuse of hospital funds at Kettering Health says there’s still more to uncover.

• DDN investigation: Our reporting found a number of former Kettering Health executives and board members, along with some of their family members, received more than $3.2 million in improper “excess benefits” from the hospital from 2016 through 2022. • What the whistleblower is saying: “There’s just so much,” Lori Van Nostrand said in an interview with us. “You guys are just barely skimming the surface.” • The Ohio Attorney General’s Office: It has continued to decline to comment on these allegations and on Kettering Health. “Any potential for or existence of charitable investigations is confidential under (Ohio law),” AG’s office spokesman Dominic Binkley said. • What a former Kettering Health president said: Wally Sackett, who has not been affiliated with Kettering Health since October 2022, said describing the “excess benefits” as “misuse of funds” should be “narrowly applied” when interpreting these documents.

Winter storm: How much snow will we get? When will it start?

A major winter storm is expected to bring significant snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures to the region this weekend.

• Timing of storm: A winter storm watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Monday for the Miami Valley. • Snow totals: While there is some uncertainty with snow totals, most communities have a strong chance of receiving at least 8 inches of snow between Saturday afternoon and Sunday night. Dayton has an 83% chance of at least 8 inches of snowfall. • Points of uncertainty: Some models show a lighter initial wave or lull on Sunday before a heavier round of snow moves in, which could reduce snow totals by an inch or two. There is also the chance for warm air aloft, decreasing the snow ratios or even causing sleet to mix in. • The roads: Hazardous road conditions are expected due to the snow and travel impacts could continue through Monday. Those who must travel should prepare a winter storm kit before hitting the road.