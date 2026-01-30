Morning Briefing: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

⚖️ Preble County clerk resignation: Brionne Reynolds has resigned from her position as the Preble County Clerk of Courts following allegations of theft involving her work for a private business.

🏢 Bellbrook office district: Bellbrook City Council has approved rezoning for “Eagle Exchange,” a proposed multi-building business district on West Franklin Street intended for high-end office use and community events.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Kettering Health misuse of funds: Key takeaways from our investigation

• Clay Twp. would be split in two north of Phillipsburg under proposed secession petition

• Bipartisan Ohio bill would set income limit for private school vouchers

LIFE

• Carrabba’s review: A good price doesn’t make it a good wine dinner

• Things to do: Ohayocon, ‘The Princess Bride’ movie party and other events across Dayton region 🎬

• Meet ‘The Book Lady’ who lives in Oakwood and reads to children via YouTube

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Montgomery County man accused of having hundreds of child porn images gets jail time

• Miamisburg man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old pleads guilty

• 1 dead in wrong-way crash after vehicle flees traffic stop in Moraine

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Flyers have to beat No. 21 Saint Louis to avoid first four-game skid in 12 years

• Wright State basketball: Raiders looking to duplicate first half of league season over final 10 games

• Archdeacon: Basketball is in his blood — Pangonis brings Lithuania’s legacy to Wright State

NATION AND WORLD

• Senate leaders scramble to save bipartisan deal and avert partial government shutdown at midnight

• House Republicans propose stricter voting requirements as Trump administration eyes the midterms

• Starbucks sees room to expand with hundreds of new US stores and increased seating

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Centerville High School has added a new experience for fans as part of its pregame festivities at campus games. A state-of-the-art floor projection video is now shown on the court prior to the start of school’s games. With the lights turned off in the gym, the video highlights different parts of the floor with graphics and images of Elks’ players.