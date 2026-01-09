Morning Briefing: Friday, Jan. 9

🗳️ New Lebanon election dispute: Council-elect Keith Moody was prohibited from taking office because a late tax filing violated a village charter requirement to be in “good standing” at the time of his candidacy petition. 💻 Air Force AI advancements: Air Force personnel recently demonstrated that AI-generated battle recommendations are up to 90% faster and significantly more viable than traditional human-led methods. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 59 seconds to read.

***

Developer considering restaurant, commercial use on Wright State property

Beavercreek Planning Commission agreed Wednesday to rezone agricultural land owned by Wright State University for commercial uses in a project that could cross the Beavercreek-Fairborn border.

• The property: The area today is mostly vacant, with an off-street student parking lot. A small volleyball court is northeast of Col. Glenn and Presidential Drive. • Raider Row: A Beavercreek report called the project “Raider Row,” which would allow for the development of commercial and restaurant uses. • What they are saying: “The development would primarily be food and beverage options as well as retail services that they (the university) are not able to support through their on-campus food service operations,” developer Jason Woodard said. • Next step: The rezoning request was approved 5-0, advancing it to Beavercreek City Commission.

New Lebanon candidate won election but council won’t let him take office, citing charter violation

Two of three newly elected New Lebanon council members were sworn into office Monday, with the third claiming he was wrongly prohibited from taking his seat on the dais.

• Election results: Candidates Theresa Cooper, Keith Moody, and Thomas Wilder were elected by voters in November to fill three seats on council to replace outgoing members Charles Cooper, Christopher Sands and Nicole Adkins. • Disqualification: Moody was disqualified from taking office because he was not in “good standing” with the village due to a delay in filing his tax return for the year 2024. • The requirement: Moody filed his tax return with the village after he had already submitted his petition for candidacy to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, a violation of the village charter. • What Moody is saying: “I was elected by the people of New Lebanon for the council seat by due process,” he said. “Shouldn’t I at least be sworn in? Then, they can vote on a resolution to remove me. And if I was ineligible, shouldn’t I have been told before my name was even on the ballot?”