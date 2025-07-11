Morning Briefing: Friday, July 11, 2025

🚚 Distributor sale impact: Ohio Eagle Distributing’s sale to Heidelberg Distributing may affect 178 jobs, with both West Chester and Lima facilities set to close around Sept. 8.

🍎 Food assistance: Thousands of Ohio’s 1.5 million food assistance recipients could lose eligibility for food assistance due to SNAP changes.

Unsealed court docs detail claims in Montgomery County Clerk of Courts case

Newly unsealed records in the ongoing criminal case against Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley have been revealed.

• Why are they now being unsealed? State-appointed Judge Jonathan Hein this month issued an order saying some documents filed by state investigators and Foley’s attorneys were improperly sealed in the court records maintained by Foley’s office.

• What do they allege? The records allege that there were discussions about issuing bonuses to employees based on their campaign contributions to Foley, as well as Foley’s former campaign manager using county equipment for campaign work.

• Bonuses: Foley in 2022 discussed with some managers giving employees higher bonuses if they contributed to his campaign. But the deputy chief clerk advised against this, and it didn’t happen.

• County equipment: Foley’s former administrative assistant, Elle Sollenberger, who was also his campaign treasurer, was accused of doing campaign finance documents on county computers.

178 employees affected by pending Ohio Eagle Distributing sale to Heidelberg

Ohio Eagle Distributing has entered into a sale agreement with Heidelberg Distributing, which, if closed, will affect the employment of 178 employees.

• Two plants: There are 124 employees at the West Chester facility and 54 at the Lima facility who would be impacted.

• Workforce: Heidelberg is “committed to retaining as many of our talented team members as possible and looks forward to welcoming them into their organization,” according to a statement from Ohio Eagle.

• History: Ohio Eagle was founded in 2015 after Col. John Saputo purchased Dickerson Distributing Company, a family-owned Monroe business that had operated since 1934.

The company acquired Clermont Distributing in 2018 and added five additional counties to its Anheuser-Busch territory.

In 2022, Ohio Eagle purchased AB Sales of Lima from Anheuser-Busch and added nine counties to its coverage.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Thousands of Ohio’s 1.5 million food assistance recipients could lose eligibility for food assistance, with others seeing a possible reduction in their benefits, over the next few years under the new federal budget.

• Tip of the day: Crayons to Classrooms, a nonprofit that supports underfunded public schools, is looking for donations. Here is how to help.

• Person to know today: UD professor and music theorist Daniele Sofer shares her journey of designing sound and defying borders.

• Big move of the day: Moraine has finished installing 33 new signs that welcome people to the city, celebrate its history and mark a recent milestone.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After two years in Washington Twp., All The Best Delicatessen is adding a bar to its dining experience.

• Happening today: Dayton Food Truck Rallies is hosting a two-day event at Front Street Studios with more than 50 food trucks, starting today.

• Vintage Dayton: A local MacGregor golf club collection includes one-of-a-kind prototypes from Dayton’s past.

• Thing to do: The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival is hosting an outdoor Summer Fest of bluegrass and roots music from July 17-19.

• Athlete of the week: Keng Martin. This Wayne High School incoming junior was the Greater Western Ohio Conference track athlete of the year, taking first place at 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, 400 relay and 800 relay at GWOC championships.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals haven’t seen many changes to the linebacker corps since 2020, but now they are almost rebuilding from scratch.

• Photo of the day: Prime BBQ Smokehouse is opening its first location in the Dayton region at 1200 Brown St., Suite 150. Check out more photos and the full story from reporter Natalie Jones here.