Morning Briefing: Friday, July 18, 2025

Updated Ohio law requires cell phone classroom ban

In what lawmakers say is the final phase-in of a cell phone ban, Ohio schools will now be required to have a policy limiting cell phone use in the classroom.

• Deadline: Schools will have to have the policy in place by January.

• Exceptions: The law allows phone use for learning and students who have health concerns that need monitoring and .

• Being proactive: Several local public school districts already limit or ban cell phones in the classroom, requiring students to turn them in to a teacher or administrator at the beginning of the day or keep them in lockers or backpacks.

• What Gov. Mike DeWine is saying: DeWine said that the schools who banned cell phones had noisy lunch rooms, more socialization and better communication between students and teachers: “I think the jury has really returned on this issue."

Developer plans 72-home development on Vandalia site near Dayton Int’l Airport

A developer in Vandalia wants to construct a new housing development, to be named Riverdale, on a vacant site south of the Dayton International Airport.

• Rezoning: National homebuilder D.R. Horton is asking the city of Vandalia to reclassify a long-vacant, 14-acre site situated at the south end of Corporate Center Drive to facilitate construction on the currently tree-filled site.

• Plans: Homes proposed for the development would be a “narrower townhome-style design,” with minimal side yards. A small “tot lot,” or neighborhood common area typically designed for young children to play, has also been proposed at the north end of the development site.

• Next steps: Vandalia city council will consider the project during its Monday study session, with a vote scheduled during the Aug. 18 regular meeting.

