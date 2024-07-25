Morning Briefing: Friday, July 26, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Summer Olympics opens to the world in Paris

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The world will turn its attention to Paris today for the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics, and residents of southwest Ohio are getting ready to watch their favorite events and follow local athletes.

• Already started? Some Olympics competitions have already begun, and the games officially kick off at 1:30 p.m. today with a river parade down the Seine featuring participating countries.

• By the numbers: There will be 16 days of games and events covering 32 sports through Aug. 11.

• Local athletes to watch:

- Molly Bruggeman: A rower, the Chaminade Juliane graduate was an alternate at the Tokyo Olympic games.

- Mariah Perez: A 2023 UD graduate, she will play for the Puerto Rican women’s basketball squad.

- Katie Moon: A pole vaulter who competed with the Flyers for two years, won gold with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and is also competing at this year’s games.

- Nicole Maier: The Miami University graduate will be competing for Germany in women’s swimming.

Dayton-backed anti-hooning bill becomes law

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., as he signed a bill to crack down on “hooning,” an increasingly popular form of stunt driving that has been a scourge for officials in Dayton and other cities across the state.

• What the law does: It creates a new criminal offense for police and prosecutors to use against anyone shutting down a public roadway for things like like doughnuts, burnouts or wheelies or allowing their passengers to ride with their bodies hanging outside of the car. It also prohibits bystanders from intentionally blocking police from the scene.

• Where it’s happening: West Dayton has been a hot spot for the activity, but it’s popped up in downtown and east Dayton as well, drawing the ire of neighborhood associations and forcing many drivers to avoid certain roads.

• The punishment: The offense will carry a first-degree misdemeanor charge plus drivers license suspensions and point penalties.

• Feelings about the law: Mims: “There had to be something that’s a little bit more stringent that put some more teeth into the law. It really helps our police in terms of addressing these concerns.”

• Dayton officials’ role: The bill was carried by Dayton-area legislators Reps. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., and Andrea White, R-Kettering. Multiple local officials testified in favor of the bill.

• One big takeaway: A man who reportedly hit a family with an SUV while they were crossing Wayne Avenue on Monday, dragging one girl for approximately half a mile, has officially been charged.

• Tip of the day: The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is warning drivers of scam texts requesting payment for unpaid tolls.

• Person to know today: John Payne. The native Daytonian is serving as a role model for fathers and young men in the community, especially through his “Every Parent Matters” program.

• Quote of the day: “B.J. (Hill) said that if I buzzed and bleached it, he would do it, too, so now everybody has to hold him accountable because he has to do it in the next week.” — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on his new buzz cut and bleach-blonde hairstyle.

• Stat of the day: 14,000 gallons. The amount of harmful forever chemicals gathered by the Ohio EPA from 117 fire departments across the state.

• Big move of the day: The Silos, a new food hall and beer garden expected to open in the fall near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton, has announced the first of its four food vendors.

• Happening today: Dave Chappelle will feature rapper 50 Cent on his Soundtrack Series at the YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show went on sale Thursday at Ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 8 p.m.

• Things to do: Critically acclaimed Irish-American folk band The Drowsy Lads celebrates its 20th anniversary with a lineup of summer shows, including the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Marshall Gorby was there as The Seed of Life sculpture for the Oregon District shooting memorial was craned on Thursday.