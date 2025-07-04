Morning Briefing: Friday, July 4, 2025

Also, we give you the latest news related to the House Republicans passing President Trump’s “one big beautiful bill.”

Dayton Public students impacted by busing restrictions in Ohio budget bill

Dayton Public Schools students will not be able to use school-issued Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus passes to go through the downtown RTA hub next school year under a provision in the state budget signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

• Why it matters: The change cuts off a way that many DPS high school students currently get to school.

• How will those students now get to school? Dayton Public Schools Superintendent David Lawrence said it’s not clear yet how high school students will get to school next year. He said there will be multiple meetings with school board members, high school principals and community members before those decisions can be made.

• Effect on jobs: The move will negatively impact students, many of whom use the school-issued bus passes to get to work, not just to school. Roughly half of the district’s high school students have jobs.

• What Superintendent David Lawrence is saying: “Probably, it’ll trigger an attendance decline which could affect academic outcomes, unless we rally around the students with community support and figure out an efficient way to make sure that they get to school.”

• Possible workarounds: Some ideas the district already has include encouraging more high school students to attend their home schools and walk to school, using rideshares or an extension of the school day and bringing students home on yellow buses.

Man operating 2 Dayton recovery centers accused of Medicaid fraud

The owner and operator of two Dayton drug and alcohol recovery centers is accused of submitting more than $4 million in Medicaid claims for services that weren’t provided or violated Medicaid rules.

• Indicted: Terry Hill Jr., 59, was indicted on healthcare fraud, making false statements relating to healthcare matters and conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

• The crime: Hill reportedly illegally owned and operated Recovery Street Central and Clearview Treatment Services. He was convicted of Medicaid fraud in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, which excludes him from Medicaid.

Hill is also accused of transferring more than $1 million of Medicaid payments in the centers’ bank accounts into his personal accounts.

• The cover up: Hill was part of the operational functions at the recovery centers, including hiring and firing employees, establishing and paying employees and controlling the centers’ finances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Hill had others sign and submit Medicaid applications to cover up his ownership and involvement.

• Next step: Hill has a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 18.

