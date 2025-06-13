Morning Briefing: Friday, June 13, 2025

In today’s Morning Briefing, we share some good news about the price of gas as summer vacation travel starts to heat up. However, there’s a big change with rest areas. We tell you why many of those road site pit stops will be closed this year.

Also, one person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Dayton on Thursday. All officers involved are unharmed.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 5 minutes, 7 seconds to read.

***

Gas prices drop to lowest June levels since 2021

Gas prices usually peak around this time of year, but drivers are catching a break this June.

• In Dayton: The price of gas in the Dayton area has steadily declined. On June 11, 2024, gas cost $3.17 per gallon. A week ago, on June 4, the price was $2.94 per gallon. By Tuesday, it had dropped to $2.85, and by Wednesday, it was down to $2.82.

• According to AAA: The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.12 on June 11, which is 2 cents lower than a week earlier and a month earlier.

• Last year: The price marked the second consecutive week of decline and a drop of 32 cents compared to the same time last year.

• Familiar pattern: Contrary to popular belief, summer itself does not typically bring rising gas prices. Instead, prices tend to decline after winter’s transition and refinery maintenance.

• OPEC: One major factor influencing this decline is OPEC’s decision to keep increasing production.

• What they are saying: “Last year, we had a couple of refinery problems through the course of the summer, but so far, it seems like a lack of major issues coupled by the fact that oil prices remain relatively low,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

All I-75 rest areas in region to be closed for months starting July 7

All of the state’s Interstate 75 rest areas between the Ohio River and Findlay more than 150 miles away will be closed at the same time starting July 7, as Ohio transportation officials work on totally redoing those facilities.

• Statewide project: Gov. Mike DeWine announced the statewide project in 2023, with plans to update about three dozen of Ohio’s 80-plus rest areas along major highways.

• Piqua: The rest areas near Piqua (south of exit 82) have been closed since last October as they were being demolished and replaced. They are scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2025.

• Upcoming closings: The rest areas on both sides of I-75 in Butler County (just south of exit 29) and Auglaize County (just north of exit 113) will close July 7 for complete replacement and are slated to reopen in summer 2026.

• Why all at once? The state says it bundled the projects to get the best price from the contractors doing the work.

• Impact on truckers: “It’s definitely something that is challenging for the industry, but in the long run it’s going to be a great thing,” said Tom Balzer, president and CEO for the Ohio Trucking Association.

• What to expect: The new buildings — 5,400 interior square feet and 1,500 square feet of outdoor covered porch — will include larger restrooms with universal changing tables, a lobby area with vending and tourism information, plus outdoor picnic areas, dog trails, rocking chairs, Storybook Trails and Ohio music playing from outdoor speakers.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A small fire occurred in one of the residential units in the Commercial Building of the Dayton Arcade on Thursday morning, impacting iHeartMEDIA, Table 33 restaurant and one residential unit.

• Tip of the day: Empty spaces on the shelves at the Springboro Community Assistance Center mean disappointed families. Here is how to help.

• Person to know today: Tim Krug. The Brainiac guitarist has a solo side project, Halicon, which makes meditative music for the unquiet mind.

• Big move of the day: West Carrollton is extending its ban on new cannabis businesses through March 30, 2026.

• Inside Ohio Politics: An Ohio Senate vote this week finalized its two-year state spending plan that would, among many other things, create a flat 2.75% income tax.

• Stat of the day: The number of local people in homeless shelters decreased 7% compared to last year, but an annual count found the highest number of unsheltered people in recent years.

• Community Gem: When someone contacts Blue’s Haven Cat Rescue to adopt a pet, Melia Rambo-Stump wants to match that person with just the right cat.

Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: Southwest Ohio has several rivers that are good for paddling canoes, kayak, and Stand-Up Paddle Boards.

• Cincinnati Bengals: First-round draft pick Shemar Stewart left minicamp due to a contract language dispute.

• Dayton Flyers: UD will play the Cincinnati Bearcats for a third and fourth straight season.

• Photo of the day: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Nate Brooks is greeted by while running along the third-base line after hitting a home run during the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark. See more photos by Bryant Billing from the event here.