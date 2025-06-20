Morning Briefing: Friday, June 20, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Daniel.Susco@coxinc.com.

Dayton Air Show this weekend at Dayton International Airport

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show is set to return to Dayton International Airport on Saturday and Sunday, bringing old favorites and new attractions.

• Flight Fest: Instead of a parade in Vandalia today, the air show is hosting Flight Fest from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Vandalia Recreation Center, giving guests the chance to meet pilots and hear the Lt. Dan Band, featuring actor Gary Sinise. The event is free but still requires tickets.

• Thunder in the skies: The Air Force Thunderbirds will perform for the Dayton Air Show this year but gave a preliminary “flat show” before landing when the team arrived Wednesday.

• Local flier: This year’s air show will feature the work of a local pilot with a large job – Capt. Brian Gitman, class of 2000 Fairmont High School grad, flew a massive Lockheed C-5 Galaxy to the airport Wednesday afternoon.

• Goodyear: For the first time in over 20 years, the Goodyear blimp will be present for the Dayton Air Show as one of the show’s ground-based “static” displays.

‘We will not forget;’ Vandalia law director admits errors; residents fight housing

Vandalia city council has denied an attempt to put a proposal for a contentious housing project up for public referendum after they found out that the city’s law director made a mistake when initially drawing up the forms.

• The project: The development involves building 167 single-family homes on 85 acres of land at 7848 S. Brown School Road.

• The opposition: Residents told the council that they were concerned the homes could be bought up by companies intending to rent them out and said that their opinions were ignored during the council’s consideration of the project.

• The petition: A group of residents gathered signatures using forms provided by the city to put a referendum on the project on the ballot in November, well surpassing the number needed.

• The problem: After the group submitted the petition, the Board of Elections ruled it invalid because it was missing a required clause on it, which the city’s law director admitted was his fault. The board recommended Vandalia give the group 10 days to try to get the signatures again.

• The denial: The city council, however, refused to allow it, saying that they only offered the forms as a courtesy, and even though the council produced the form incorrectly it included a disclaimer that the group should consult their own legal counsel before submitting.

