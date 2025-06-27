Morning Briefing: Friday, June 27, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

See all of the Best of Dayton winners and placers

After hundreds of thousands of votes in dozens of subcategories, we’re announcing our winners and placers in the 2025 Best of Dayton contest.

• The contest: We had a nomination period, then chose finalists and moved onto a voting period, where competition was stiff.

• Winners by category:

— Around Town

— Auto

— Beauty & Wellness

— Food, Dining & Drinking

— Health & Medical

— Home Improvement

— Professional Services

— Recreation

— Retail

• Up next: A special section celebrating the contest and the winners will be published in the Dayton Daily News and in our ePaper on Sunday.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: After a $45 million renovation, the 52-year-old Dayton Convention Center is looking new and young again.

• Big move of the day: Centerville is set to unveil its new Benham’s Grove event center during the Americana Festival today, along with a host of updates to the historic site’s facilities.

• Personal Journey: Killer Brownie CEO Chimene Mayne-Ross wants everyone to “Live a Little.”

• Dayton Food & Dining: Naiyozcsia King Thomason, the owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food, has announced Sunday as her last day at W. Social Tap & Table.

• Schools: A program designed to make high-quality preschool accessible and affordable for families in Montgomery County has partnered with an initiative to provide a state-of-the-art, outdoor playground and learning lab to children who attend Rainbow Years Child Care.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Ohio Senate has proposed eliminating a tax credit that has helped rehab some beloved historic properties in the region that sat empty or underutilized for years.

• Thing to do: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including concerts, theater, festivals and more.

• Vintage Dayton: When Roy Plunkett accidentally discovered what would become known as Teflon in 1938, no one knew it would one day have such a huge impact on our lives.

• Athlete of the week: Enzo Sansabrino. This Beavercreek junior baseball player led the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 10 wins and was second in earned run average (0.80), earning his first-team All-GWOC honors.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Hamilton County officials and the Cincinnati Bengals have made significant progress toward keeping the team at Paycor Stadium long term.

• Photo of the day: After operating in Lebanon for almost 15 years, Cameron Whipp, who owns The Breakfast Club with his wife, Jordan, have opened a second location in Springboro. For more, check out the full story and more photos from reporter Natalie Jones.