Morning Briefing: Friday, June 6, 2025

Ransomware group claims it stole more than 730K of files from Kettering Health

A ransomware group called Interlock is claiming it stole 941 gigabytes of data, which includes more than 730,000 files, from Kettering Health.

• How it started: A May 20 cyberattack caused a system-wide technology outage at Kettering Health, from which the hospital system is still recovering.

• The dark web: The ransomware group Interlock claimed it has 732,490 files across 20,418 folders stolen from Kettering Health, posting about it on its data leak site on the dark web.

• What Kettering Health is saying: Last week, Kettering Health CEO Michael Gentry said a “small subset” of its data had been accessed by an unauthorized user and the hospital organization was still working on finding out what was accessed.

• What was stolen: The stolen files allegedly include identification cards, payment data, financial documents, clinical summaries, employee data and more.

• What does Interlock want? “They post it online to sell it,” said JP Castellanos, director of threat intelligence at Binary Defense, a cybersecurity company in northeast Ohio.

• Double extortion: Since Kettering Health likely didn’t give in to the ransom request, Interlock is potentially trying to get Kettering Health to pay them by exposing some of what they have online.

• Repercussions for patients: Patients have dealt with canceled appointments, delayed medical treatments and an inability to call their care teams or access MyChart. Certain patients needing emergency medical care were diverted from Kettering Health’s emergency rooms during most of this outage, but that diversion ended last week.

• About Kettering Health: There are 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.

Troy officials tout links with Japanese companies as Honda brings 165 more jobs

The rezoning of property off Commerce Center Boulevard helped clear the way for a planned expansion by Honda Logistics of its Komyo property in Troy, a move that would add more than 165 jobs at the company.

• Land location: It is to the south of the existing Honda buildings just west of Interstate 75 between Ohio 41 and McKaig Road.

• Expansion: The company plans to expand by building a 486,000-square-foot facility to provide support for the neighboring Honda operations.

• Top employer: The parts distribution business is already among the city’s leading employers with 650 workers reported earlier this year. The new facility will create both temporary construction jobs and the opportunity for several new full-time employees.

• What they are saying: “The Komyo expansion is yet another confirmation of our long-standing and productive relationship with our Japanese companies. It’s why we invest our time and effort in our biennial trade mission,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Plans for onMain’s first building at the old Montgomery County fairgrounds shows a flashy new building unlike anything else around.

• Tip of the day: How kids can learn about the law at a free summer camp.

• Ideas & Voices: Hear from both sides on the proposal to abolish property taxes in Ohio.

• Happening today: Tickets for Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp at Wirrig Pavilion, featuring Chappelle and Friends, go on sale today at noon.

• Big move of the day: A new agreement with a Saudi Arabian company may set the stage for the sale of up to 200 electric aircraft made by Joby Aviation, a company that announced Dayton manufacturing plans in 2023.

• Stat of the day: Ohio dispensaries can now sell up to 2.5 ounces of dried marijuana plant material per customer per day.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Reservations are available for Tear Drops Steakhouse, a new restaurant opening this week in the former location of 1Eleven Flavor House in downtown Dayton.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Ohio veterinarians are one step closer to being cleared to hold telehealth consultations under state law following the Senate’s 33-0 vote this week.

• Community Gems: The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: Those visiting the Troy Strawberry Festival this weekend will find themselves “Berried in Books” along with entertainment, food and an array of other vendors.

• Vintage Dayton: Corner Cupboard started 65 years ago to support local nuns.

• Athlete of the week: Coy Hyre. This Brookville senior won the Division II state championship last year in the 60, 100 and 200 meters; and as valedictorian carries 4.2 grade-point average.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Wide receiver Jermaine Burton says he doesn’t feel any pressure to show the team they can count on him after a rough rookie season.

• Ohio State Buckeyes: Ohio State will debut new premium seating at Ohio Stadium for the 2026 football season.