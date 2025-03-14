Morning Briefing: Friday, Mar. 14, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 52 seconds to read.

***

Dayton fires increased in 2024; vacant structures a major concern

Fires damaged and destroyed about 320 structures in Dayton last year, which was dozens more than in 2023.

• Vacant properties: About a third of the structure fires involved vacant and idle properties.

• Especially concerning: City leaders and officials have stressed that they are especially concerned about fires in vacant and abandoned structures because homeless individuals sometimes are inside, which leads to tragedy and death.

• What they are saying: “Vacant and abandoned structures simply cannot be an option for (the unhoused) any longer,” Dayton fire Chief Mike Rice said at a press conference last fall. “As a community and as the city of Dayton, we simply care too much to allow our residents to stay in conditions that pose such grave safety risks.”

• The numbers: The Dayton Fire Department responded to about 573 fires in 2024 that involved buildings, vehicles, dumpsters, trash, outside equipment, brush, grass and other items and materials. Dayton recorded about 536 fires in 2023, which was just one incident fewer than in 2022.

• Causes: Last year, there were about 107 intentional fires, 171 unintentional blazes and 112 fires that had undetermined causes, fire data show. Some fires remain under investigation.

• Illegal activities: Dayton has thousands of vacant and abandoned structures, which sometimes attract illegal activities like drug use, vandalism and prostitution. Trespassers often sleep and hang out inside vacant buildings.

• The damage: The fires caused more than $5.7 million worth of property damage and losses to possessions.

Will you be getting a $5,000 DOGE dividend check? Here’s what we know

As the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, continues to reduce government spending by cutting federal jobs and programs, Americans ponder the possibility of a DOGE stimulus check.

• What is DOGE? The Department of Government Efficiency is an initiative of the Trump administration, and despite its name, it is not an official government department.

• DOGE dividends: The Trump administration said it was considering a plan to use 20% of the $2 trillion goal in federal government savings to fund payments, or DOGE dividends, to taxpayers.

• Will you qualify for a dividend? It’s too soon to say. But a proposal for the DOGE dividends suggests a $5,000 check could be sent to nearly 79 million taxpaying households if the $2 trillion goal is met. As proposed, only those who will pay federal income tax in 2025 would be eligible for a check.

• Savings so far: DOGE on its website estimates $105 billion in savings so far, with just a little more than $652 saved per taxpayer.

• Timeline: A DOGE stimulus won’t be hitting your bank account anytime soon — that would need to be approved by Congress.

• National dept: Another 20% of savings would go toward paying down the national debt.

• Take our survey: Do you have thoughts, questions or concerns about recent developments at the White House? Take the survey here.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: 5 key takeaways from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of State speech.

• Personal Journey: Chuck Johnson. At 90, he still gives talks to groups at the recreated Deeds Barn at Carillon Park every Tuesday morning and has created YouTube videos of his presentations.

• Big move of the day: Windsor Fashions, a new women’s fashion retailer, is coming to the Mall at Fairfield Commons this spring.

• Dayton Dragons: The Dayton Dragons will be sold but will remain in Dayton and will continue as the High Class-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals and BJ Hill agreed to a new three-year deal worth $33 million, despite the fact he turns 30 next month.

• Archdeacon: The “beauty and irony” of March Madness: In the postseason, the underdogs always have a shot.

• Thing to do: Here is a guide to events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Dayton region.

• Photo of the day: Franklin Trenton Road is closed after a section of a bridge crumbled into a creek bed below between Hobart Avenue and Water Source Drive in Franklin Twp. Read the full story here.