Morning Briefing: Friday Mar. 28, 2025

Former YWCA campus in Huber Heights sold at auction to owner with plans for residential assistant living

The former YWCA Huber Heights campus could be turned into a residential assisted living campus if the winner of a sales auction finalizes the closing for the property and gets city approval.

• Auction winner: Blue Logic Capital recently won the auction for the 19-acre property at 7650 Timbercrest Drive. The sale price for the property is not yet available.

• YWCA Dayton: The domestic violence shelter had to vacate the facilities due to financial challenges.

• What the new owners are saying: “We’ve been looking for a property the last five years in Ohio, and this is the perfect property.” said Tom Manning, general partner at Blue Logic Capital. “This actually works out perfectly for our model of residential assisted living.”

• Their plans: The residential assisted living services they plan to have are not “big box assisted living.” The property will include seven buildings that act as single-family residences that have up to 12 rooms, with common kitchen and living areas.

Giants score four in ninth to beat Reds on Opening Day

The Cincinnati Reds faced off against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day Thursday, ultimately losing after giving up four runs in the ninth inning.

• Last-second loss: The loss came when Reds were one out away from a 3-2 victory, with an ultimate score of 6-4 in favor of the Giants.

• Rough start: Thursday night’s game was a rough end to the Terry Francona’s first as team manager, but his day started off bad as well, waking up at 2 a.m. with a tooth issue that was fixed around 8 a.m. after an early dental appointment.

• Oldest and youngest: The oldest player on the roster Thursday was 35-year-old Brent Suter, the only Opening Day player born in the 1980s. On the other end of the range, shortstop Elly De La Cruz is the youngest Red for the second season in a row at 23 years old.

• Looking ahead: About the loss, Francona said, “It better not deflate us too much. It’s no fun losing anyway. Losing late is hard. If that’s too much for us, I’ve got the wrong read on our guys.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The city of Kettering is undertaking a lasting approach to sustainable growth and development amid challenges such as an aging housing stock, shifting demographics and economic changes.

• Personal Journey: Jesse Wessendarp grew up as an animal lover. She now owns Kennel Des Les Anges – or Kennel of the Angels.

• Big move of the day: Hotworx, a fitness studio that offers a patented infrared sauna workout, is slated to open in Montgomery County this summer.

• Inside Ohio Politics: A Troy Republican has introduced an Ohio House bill that he says would repeal a carve-out in Ohio law that allows Ohioans aged 14 to 18 to receive mental health treatment without their parents’ consent.

• Thing to do: It’s spring in the Miami Valley, which means outdoor activities have become available. Here is a guide to several outdoor activities in the Dayton area.

• Photo of the day: Sara Curtis holds up her daughter Camilla during Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine’s Match Day ceremony at the Apollo Room in the university’s Student Union. Sara’s husband Daniel is to the right; the couple’s son Vincent was also on the stage. See more photos from Bryant Billing here.