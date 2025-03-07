Morning Briefing: Friday, Mar. 7, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Area federal properties on DOGE list of terminated leases

Lease renewals for several federal properties have been canceled as the Department of Government Efficiency continues axing public contracts.

• DOGE: The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, has terminated leases for several federal properties to save costs.

• Local properties: In the Dayton area, an office space in Dayton used by the U.S. Trustees program, a Fairborn office for the Federal Acquisition Service and a records storage facility in Butler County were among the properties with terminated leases.

• Undetermined: The Dayton National Archives and Records Center is listed as a “non-core” property, and its future is uncertain.

• Cost savings: DOGE claims to have saved $105 billion for U.S. taxpayers, including $468 million from canceling 748 leases for unneeded federal properties nationwide.

— The Dayton office space, used by the U.S. Trustees program, had its lease terminated one month earlier than planned, resulting in no savings.

— DOGE estimates the end of the Fairborn office lease will save $80,292.

— DOGE links $39,851 in savings to the Butler County facility.

Smales Pretzel Bakery to open new location at Dayton Arcade — and it will have a mustard bar

Smales Pretzel Bakery, with a history of serving locals dating back to 1906, is bringing its treats to downtown Dayton.

• Smales history: The bakery originally opened as Gem City Pretzel on Warren Street in 1906. Now Smales Pretzel Bakery, located at 210 Xenia Ave., has been making its signature hard and soft pretzels, using only four ingredients — flour, water, yeast and salt — for more than a century.

• Second location: Smales is planning a second location inside the Dayton Arcade later this year.

• What they are saying: “We’re honored to bring our family’s tradition back to the heart of downtown,” said Emma Smales, the fifth-generation owner of the pretzel bakery. “The Arcade holds a special place in Dayton’s history, as well as ours, and we’re proud to be part of its revitalization.”

• Mustard bar: The bakery will feature a mustard bar with six to seven different kinds of mustards from Woeber’s in Springfield.

• Timeframe: Smales is waiting for approval from the city after submitting permits and plans. It hopes to open by this fall.

• Photo of the day: The Gather by Ghostlight coffeeshop in the Dayton arcade is displaying a piece of aviation history after a customer gifted it a rib from the Wright Flyer replica constructed in 2003 as part of the 100 years of flight celebration. The rib is hanging above the doorway to the shop’s jazz room. Read the full story here.