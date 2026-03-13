Morning Briefing: Friday, March 13th, 2026

🪏Research parks break ground: Project partners celebrated dual office parks with a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday, hailing planned developments where Air Force, Space Force and Dayton businesses leaders intend to deepen long partnerships. You can learn about both sites from our Thomas Gnau here.

🎓New OSU president: Ohio State trustees have voted to appoint Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi Ballamkonda as their new school president.

LOCAL NEWS

• ‘Our big, beautiful brownfield’; West Carrollton kicks off river district redevelopment

• DCS expands Beavercreek footprint with acquisition of ARCTOS near Wright-Patt

• Russell Garber, ‘grandfather’ of 2nd Street Market and founding member, has died

LIFE

• YWCA Dayton honors influential women who have empowered, strengthened community

• Watch: Kings Island gives sneak peek of new Phantom Theater ride

• InsideOut Studios artists team up with local author on book illustrations

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man charged in OVI crash that killed 1, injured 2 in Dayton

• Insurance agent accused of stealing $674K from clients facing dozens of charges

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Flyers’ A-10 quarterfinal opponent is a surprise

• Athlete of the Week: Abbi Mader, Tippecanoe

• Prep Results 3/12: Fairmont, CJ, St. Henry girls advance to state finals

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: US hits Iran with intense strikes as Iranian air campaign drives oil prices higher

• Trump threatens Iran following new wave of attacks on Gulf states and Israel

• US military refueling plane crashes in Iraq and rescue is underway

THINGS TO DO IN THE AREA THIS WEEKEND: Free film screenings, a maple syrup festival and more

Regardless of how challenging your workweek has been, we have made it to Friday and now you can focus on what fun and local things there are for you to do here in the Miami Valley. Lucky for us, our Alex Cutler has a list that we can peruse when work is stressful and we need a mental break.