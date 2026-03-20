Morning Briefing: Friday, March 20th, 2026

⚖️ Flynn case bond increase: The lawyer for a former music pastor accused of shooting and killing his wife and staging the scene to look like a break-in asked for a reasonable bond during yesterday’s arraignment hearing. However, Jen Balduf tells us Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall then increased the bond for Caleb Flynn to $3.5 million from the $2 million bond set in Miami County Municipal Court.

🛍️ New Dillard’s opens: Hundreds of shoppers lined up outside the new Dillard’s location at the Mall at Fairfield Commons yesterday, welcoming the newest anchor tenant at the Beavercreek retail hub. In case you were wondering, it’s been more than a decade since the last mall anchor clothing store opened in the Dayton region.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Bob Evans to occupy giant Fairborn cold storage facility under construction

• Proposed Ohio bill would double recess time, expand recess to middle school

• Troy City Schools: District voters to consider levy renewal this May

LIFE

• ‘It was never meant to just be one store’: Narco Burger owner talks expansion and concept of to-go ‘Narcorita’

• Buc-ee’s Huber Heights opening soon: Here’s what the menu will look like

• Downtown boutique Vidia’s Closet blends fashion and empowerment

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Last 2 Heartless Felons gang members plead guilty in scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into prison

• Waynesville man pleads guilty to sharing child sexual abuse material online

SPORTS

• ‘We know we belong’ — Miami gets first NCAA Tournament victory since 1999 with First Four win over SMU

• PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Bradley in first round of NIT

• Wright State basketball: NCAA tourney vet Alamutu knows Raiders can’t be timid

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Trump threatens to strike world’s largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again

• Many work to reconcile César Chavez’s labor rights activist legacy with sexual abuse allegations

• World Happiness Report highlights social media’s negative impact, ranks Finland as happiest country

THINGS TO DO IN DAYTON THIS WEEKEND: The Wizarding World of Waynesville, ‘The Glass Menagerie’ and more

In yesterday’s newsletter, I told you about the “Wizarding World of Waynesville” event that grabbed my interest. However, if that doesn’t hold your attention, there will be many events taking place this weekend across the Dayton area. Our own Alex Cutler has you covered with a list, as you continue to plot out your weekend here in the Miami Valley.