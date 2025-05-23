Morning Briefing: Friday, May 23, 2025

Also, we follow the aftermath of a cyberattack at Kettering Health which continued to leave patients with a lack of access to MyChart. What questions or concerns do you have? Tell us here.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 12 seconds to read.

***

Dayton welcomes NATO delegates as Assembly officially begins

The NATO assembly in Dayton has started. Here are some highlights from Thursday and what to know as the event continues into the weekend.

• Thursday roundup: Catch up on yesterday’s main NATO assembly happenings here.

• Getting around: Traffic continued to flow in downtown Dayton Thursday afternoon as motorists navigated road closures and detours.

• Local businesses: Most downtown businesses remain open with normal operating hours.

• Map: What you need to know to get around downtown Dayton.

• Photos: Scenes from the NATO events in Dayton on Thursday.

• Fireworks: Colorful fireworks lit up the night sky north of downtown Dayton on Thursday night as part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

• Local connection: The lead military escort accompanying the congressional delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s spring session in Dayton is Springfield native Aaron Reep.

• Delegates explore the city: As a beacon of innovation and promoting peace around the globe, Dayton is the perfect backdrop for NATO visitors.

• Interview: Raimond Kaljulaid, a member of Estonia’s parliament, talks about his Dayton experience so far.

• Public forum: The majority of events surrounding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session are closed to the public, but a public forum will take place through Sunday at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

• Events and activities: What’s otherwise happening around Dayton during the assembly dates.

• Keeping you informed: This news organization will be providing coverage of the NATO Spring Assembly across multiple social platforms to give you live updates, videos, and behind-the-scenes access to the week’s most pivotal moments.

— Instagram @daytondailynews

— Instagram Broadcast Channel: Join by visiting our bio on Instagram

— Bluesky @daytondailynews.com‬

— TikTok: @daytondailynews

— Facebook: facebook.com/daytondailynews

— YouTube: youtube.com/@TheDaytonDailyNews

• Looking for some content we’ve shared? Visit daytondailynews.com/nato-dayton to see all of our latest coverage.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A proposal to change retirement benefits for federal employees was not included in the federal budget plan that narrowly passed the U.S. House Thursday morning.

• Big move of the day: Dayton Public Schools are set to start a new driver‘s education program.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Local Republican leaders continued to support the reelection campaign of state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, in November despite having knowledge of a criminal investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

• Athlete of the week: Garrett Guinther. This Sidney senior set the state pole vaulter record of 17’3-1/4” at the Butler Invitational and ranks sixth nationally.

• Things to do: Check out our 2025 guide to pools and splash pads in the Dayton region.