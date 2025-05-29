Morning Briefing: Friday, May 30, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

12 years later, Centerville’s Cornerstone shopping center full; new phase coming

What was once a wall of trees along Wilmington Pike has become a thriving combination of anchor and smaller stores, housing, a hotel and restaurants.

• The Dille Farm: Twelve years ago, the area just north of Feedwire Road along Interstate 675 was acres of empty land and trees on the Dille Farm. Today there are dozens of businesses providing hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail and restaurant options, plus hundreds of housing units.

• Cornerstone of Centerville North: Bodybar Pilates recently secured the final spot in the last retail building to be constructed at the 156-acre mixed-use development.

• Anchor stores: Costco, (which opened in November 2014), Cabela’s and Kroger.

• Standalone restaurants: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Panda Express and Thai Village.

• What they are saying: “It‘s our largest mixed-use development to date and we’ve been fortunate with the interest and success of the businesses who selected to be a part of the dynamic project,” Chris Conley, president/partner of Oberer Realty Services, said. “We were very successful in drawing new-to-market retailers, restaurants and residential developers who saw Cornerstone North as a regional draw opportunity and invested their resources and brand (there).”

• Residential: Tucked behind the stores, restaurants and a hotel is Cornstone’s residential side. It includes: Cornerstone Apartments, a 260-unit project constructed between 2020 and 2023. Dogwood Commons, a 55-plus senior living community with 110 units, was constructed between 2022 and 2024. Cornerstone Villas, which has been under construction by Oberer Homes since 2021, includes 22 homes with 15 lots available for development.

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has new owners: ‘It’s just a different chapter in life’

After nearly 15 years, Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has a new family in charge.

• History of Zinks: Zinks Meats & Fine Wines began in 1979 when Roland Zink bought Seeger’s Meat Shop located at 41 Marco Lane in Washington Twp. Within the first year of owning the meat shop, he renamed it Zinks Quality Meats.

• Former owners: Melissa Metzger and David Hoffer bought the shop in 2011 and renamed it Zinks Meats & Fine Wines, and added a selection of wines. The former owners were ready to retire and enjoy life.

• The new family: Sean Wilz owns the business with his wife, Andrea Russ-Wilz, and his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Lori Reasoner.

• What they are saying: “We’re not looking to change. We’re not looking to shock our regular customers, but we definitely want to entice new customers to come visit with us,” said Sean Wilz.

• Specials: They’ve introduced $8.99 lunch specials Tuesday through Saturday that includes a sandwich, chips, pickle, deli salad of choice and a fountain drink. Dinner specials will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Kettering Health is no longer diverting emergency ambulances to other hospitals amid its ongoing technology outage.

• Cox First Media: Home to the Dayton Daily News, Dayton.com, Springfield News-Sun and, Journal-News, Cox First Media has announced the hiring of three accomplished media leaders to spearhead a bold new chapter of innovation in local advertising and digital marketing. They are: Brian Page, director of digital revenue; Lisa Barhorst, director of sales and marketing; and Scott Carlson, regional sales manager.

• Big move of the day: Dayton plans to spend about $7 million on the first phase of a project that officials hope will help make Kettering Field a top regional destination for sports competitions, leagues, tournaments and other activities.

• Person to know today: The city of West Carrollton recently named Charlie Gau, 81, its annual Plaza of Fame Award recipient, saying his “kindness, energy and selfless spirit have left a lasting impression on generations of residents.”

• Dayton Food & Dining: Two friends who met at a vitamin supplement shop in Huber Heights a few years ago have launched a small-batch coffee roasting company, Midnight Coffee Club.

• Stat of the day: The Air Force Research Laboratory, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is an integral part of the team planning to deploy around 1,000 AI-powered planes by 2028. Read more about the Wright-Patterson Data Analytics and AI Forum, scheduled for next week.

• Happening today: A few sections of downtown Dayton roads will be closed today for the Passport to MetroParks event at RiverScape MetroPark.

• Vintage Dayton: A vast cholera plague swept through the entire United States in 1849, claiming 225 lives in Dayton.

• Athlete of the week: Riley Bakan. This Centerville junior is hitting .361 and ranks second in RBI (35) in Greater Western Ohio Conference and as a catcher has earned second-team All-GWOC honors.

• Ohio State buckeyes: It’s official: Ohio State will begin and end the regular season playing marquee games at noon. Check out the schedule.

• Thing to do: Aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects will be celebrated during the inaugural three-day Fairborn UFO Conference and Festival in June.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company recently presented ‘Configurations’ at the University of Dayton’s Boll Theatre inside the Kennedy Union. Here are some highlights of Friday’s performance by DCDC2.