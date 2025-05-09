Morning Briefing: Friday, May 9, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Huber Heights: Projects near Rose still a go despite lack of movement

The area around Rose Music Center on Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights has long been a main focus for ongoing development in the city.

• Proposed projects: In the past three years, at least six major projects have been proposed for the section of Executive Boulevard that spans from the intersection of Brandt Pike west toward the industrial-commercial district just northeast of I-70.

• Completed projects: Two of these projects have come to fruition: A Sheetz gas station opened last summer on the corner of Brandt and Executive, and a new Warped Wing restaurant/brewery location opened a year prior, just west of the Rose.

• Housing developments: Plans for two large housing developments were announced in 2022 and 2023, and these projects have yet to break ground.

• Indoor music venue: Last August, Mayor Jeff Gore announced early plans for an indoor music venue. The city is completing “due diligence” for the music venue along with partner Music and Event Management Inc.

• Dublin Pub: Gore also announced plans for a Dublin Pub location on Executive Boulevard, and the city is finalizing a contract agreement for the project.

• More info coming: Gore said a more detailed update about the various Executive Boulevard projects will be shared during his “State of the City” address on Monday, June 9.

Robert Prevost, first pope from US in history of the Catholic Church, takes the name Leo XIV

Robert Prevost, who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church.

• White smoke: The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers when white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel on the second day of the conclave, marking the election of a new pope. Waving flags from around the world, tens of thousands of people waited to learn who had won.

• Name: Prevost took the name Leo XIV. The last pope to take the name Leo was Leo XIII, an Italian who led the church from 1878 to 1903.

• First American Pope: The Chicago-born missionary graduated from the Augustinian Villanova University, in suburban Philadelphia.

• First words: In his first words as Pope Francis’ successor, uttered from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, Leo said, “Peace be with you,” and emphasized a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization. He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English.

• Trump’s reaction: U.S. President Donald Trump said it was “such an honor for our country” for the new pope to be American. “What greater honor can there be,” he said. The president added that “we’re a little bit surprised and we’re happy.”

