Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 14

***

Local impacts from the government shutdown

AES Ohio seeks higher rates again for Dayton-area electric users

Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio is seeking approval from state regulators to raise rates as part of a “three-year rate plan.” • House Bill 15: Enacted in August, it aims to ensure Ohio can meet future electricity demand while keeping costs affordable. It requires electric utilities, like AES Ohio, to propose long-term investments and estimate associated rate increases. • Planning ahead: The AES Ohio rate plan, if approved, would increase for the average AES Ohio customer by approximately 3% or less each year for three years, beginning in 2027. • What AES Ohio is saying: “By setting amounts in advance, customers can plan their annual budgets with greater confidence,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “We will continue to support those in need by maintaining and expanding assistance programs for customers facing financial hardship.” • Customer base: AES Ohio has some 539,000 customers in a 24-county area of West Central Ohio.

What to know today

• Person to know today: Kristen Hildebrecht has become the first female Eagle Scout in Fairborn, joining a growing cohort of female participants in Scouting.