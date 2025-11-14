Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 14

Here are three things you should know today:
🏛️ Government reopens: Operations at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are returning to normal after the end of the government shutdown.
💡 AES Ohio: The Dayton-area electric utility is seeking state approval for a three-year rate plan aimed at balancing future electricity demand with affordability.
🥫 Hunger crisis: The recent federal shutdown exposed how vulnerable many local residents are to food insecurity, forcing food pantries to rely on emergency funding to meet demand.
Also today, we have a special letter from our president and publisher, Rob Rohr, about our Valley Food Relief fundraising effort for the holiday season.
Local impacts from the government shutdown
• WPAFB: Operations at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are returning to normal and the National Museum of the United States Air Force is expected to reopen Friday.
• Local lawmakers react: Multiple local politicians have released statements following the reopening of the government.
• Hemp ban: The Ohio GOP leader says the federal budget bill’s intoxicating hemp ban will “significantly” impact Ohio’s plans.
• SNAP benefits: The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will take “immediate steps” to ensure households receive their full food assistance benefits for November, but the timeline is not set.
AES Ohio seeks higher rates again for Dayton-area electric users
Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio is seeking approval from state regulators to raise rates as part of a “three-year rate plan.”
• House Bill 15: Enacted in August, it aims to ensure Ohio can meet future electricity demand while keeping costs affordable. It requires electric utilities, like AES Ohio, to propose long-term investments and estimate associated rate increases.
• Planning ahead: The AES Ohio rate plan, if approved, would increase for the average AES Ohio customer by approximately 3% or less each year for three years, beginning in 2027.
• What AES Ohio is saying: “By setting amounts in advance, customers can plan their annual budgets with greater confidence,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “We will continue to support those in need by maintaining and expanding assistance programs for customers facing financial hardship.”
• Customer base: AES Ohio has some 539,000 customers in a 24-county area of West Central Ohio.
What to know today
• Person to know today: Kristen Hildebrecht has become the first female Eagle Scout in Fairborn, joining a growing cohort of female participants in Scouting.
• Dayton Food & Dining: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association is hosting its first Dayton Pizza Week with nearly 20 restaurants participating. Select pizzas will be $10-$12 through Sunday.
• Cookie contest: Our Holiday Cookie Contest is back for 2025. Here’s what you need to know.
• Schools: Higher education enrollment has held relatively steady this year at local public colleges and universities. Here is a look at the numbers.
• Thing to do: An assortment of events involving holiday lights, Broadway, Bugs Bunny, Taylor Swift, Prince and pickles can be found across the Dayton region this weekend.
• Cincinnati Bengals: Inside the debate over Joe Burrow’s return.
• Dayton Flyers: Obi Toppin will be inducted into the UD Hall of Fame in December.
• Photo of the day: After Dark: Bombers & Brews happened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the Memphis Belle, EC-121D Constellation, Boeing B-1B Lancer and the Convair B-58 Hustler. See more photos here 📷.