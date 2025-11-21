Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 21

💻 UD-IBM semiconductor partnership: The University of Dayton and IBM are investing over $20 million to build a semiconductor nanofabrication lab by 2027, creating a hub for research and education, as well as a talent pipeline in Dayton. 🏛️ Local government consolidation: Republicans in the Ohio House aim to reduce government spending and taxes by offering financial incentives for local governments to consolidate and merge. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 31 seconds to read.

Ohio lawmakers reach intoxicating hemp, marijuana deal; awaits Senate vote

Lawmakers tasked with hammering out a legislative compromise on a regulatory structure for intoxicating hemp products and tweaks to Ohio’s recreational marijuana laws inked a deal just after midnight on Thursday.

• Why change is needed: A provision in a recent federal budget bill places new restrictions on hemp-derived products. • What the deal would do: The deal would confine intoxicating hemp products to Ohio’s recreational marijuana dispensaries, yanking them out of gas stations, convenience stores and wellness stores that have established a lucrative, though unregulated, market. There’s a temporary, slightly more open market set on intoxicating hemp drinks. They’re going to have the one-year runway to be legal as long as they remain legal at the federal level. • What still needs to happen: The deal still needs to be confirmed by the Senate before it gets sent to the governor. The Senate is expected to reconvene sometime in December to get the deal over the finish line.

UD, IBM launch semiconductor pact, planning $20 million research, education investment

Partnering to the tune of an investment that will exceed $20 million, the University of Dayton (UD) and IBM will work together on developing next-generation semiconductor technologies and materials. • The partnership: It will see IBM help create a new semiconductor nanofabrication lab on the UD campus by early 2027. • It’s purpose: The new facility will be intended to serve as a hub for research and education, as well as a IBM pipeline to Dayton talent, both students and faculty. • National security: The new UD-IBM facility is expected to drive innovations of interest to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson, making it a critical collaboration for the Department of Defense. • What they are saying: “This came together because you have two institutions — one public and one private — that have a single common goal about how you leverage technology for society at large,” said IBM Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh, a 1988 UD graduate.