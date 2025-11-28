Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

🛒 Small Business Saturday: Small businesses in the region are partnering to promote each other and attract customers for one of the biggest days for holiday shopping through December.

🍪 Holiday cookies: We have named the winners of our holiday cookie contest. Here are the winning recipes.

Stores opening early as record sales expected for Black Friday

The National Retail Federation predicts a record 186.9 million people will shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year.

• Starting today: Desmond Gilmore, store manager of the Best Buy on Mall Woods in Miamisburg, said he expected about 600 people to be lined up at 6 a.m. today when the store opens.

• But actually, starting earlier: Shoppers started earlier this year, with almost 60% reporting that they made holiday purchases beginning in October, a trend that started at the end of the COVID pandemic.

• Total sales: The National Retail Federation expects holiday spending to surpass $1 trillion for the first time, with sales predicted to grow between 3.7% and 4.2% over 2024.

• What they’re saying: “The holidays are an important part of many consumers’ budgets, and that trend is especially true this season.” — Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of industry and consumer insights.

Area small businesses partner, gear up for big holiday sales

The National Retail Federation projects more than 67 million shoppers will turn out at local stores for Small Business Saturday this year and spend more than $22 billion.

• What it is: Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express to drive shoppers to small businesses following an economic recession. In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of effort.

• Importance this year: Almost 80% of businesses surveyed say the 2025 holiday season is important to their overall profit this year, up from 70% last year

• Owners helping owners: Teresa Koppen, manager of Luna Gifts and Botanicals in Dayton’s Oregon District, said she will do a lot of her holiday gift shopping locally as well, not only to support local, but to find gifts that are unique and exactly what she wants.

• What they’re saying: “We are a destination town and get a lot of people who want to shop local. We see a lot of people who have come home for the holidays and they come here.” — DJ Gallvin, co-owner of Urban Handmade, 113 Corry St. in Yellow Springs

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The number of abortions taking place in Montgomery County was four times as high in October compared to September.

• Tip of the day: You can donate to the Stillwater Center’s Holiday Giving Tree his holiday season. Here’s how.

• Person to know today: Andrea Mikusa. The former Huber Heights teacher will soon release her debut children’s book, “The Vowels of Kindness.”

• Photo of the day: With this year’s Ohio State-Michigan football game on Saturday, we’ve compiled a photo gallery of pages from Dayton Daily News history covering The Game.