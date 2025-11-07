Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 7

🛬 Flight reductions: It appears that the FAA will not include the Dayton Airport as one of the 40 high-volume U.S. markets that will see a 10% cut in flights starting today, aiming to maintain airspace safety during the government shutdown. 🍪 Shearer’s Foods: The company is opening a cutting-edge $110 million production site in Moraine to meet growing demand for small-bag and multi-pack snacks. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 22 seconds to read.

State utility commission OKs higher AES Ohio rates

Distribution rates for AES Ohio electric customers are going up. • The increase: Members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will see AES Ohio electric bills for customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy monthly rise by 9%. • Lower than first expected: The utility first applied for the higher rates last November. The increase first sought by the company would have raised these base rates more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity. • Who does it affect? This is a rate increase that will affect all Dayton-area customers. • What’s ahead: The utility’s quest for higher rates continues. Last month, AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, indicated that it intends to file with the PUCO for a new “multi-year reliability plan.” If regulators approve those new rates as proposed, annual increases for the “typical customer” would be less than 3% annually each year for three years.

Dayton airport not on list for reduced flights considered by FAA; Cincinnati listed

The Dayton International Airport is not on a list that unnamed sources have given several media outlets of airports to see reduced flights. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport is on the list, however. • What is happening? The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to announce a list of 40 “high-volume markets” that will see flights reduced by 10%, which will go into effect today. The move is intended to keep the air space safe during the shutdown. • Staffing issues: Mounting staffing pressures are forcing the agency to act. Air traffic controllers stand to miss their second full paycheck next week. • Cancelled flights: Experts predict hundreds if not thousands of flights could be canceled. The cuts could represent as many as 1,800 flights and upwards of 268,000 seats combined. • What they are saying: “I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” Federal Aviation Administration administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We’re in new territory in terms of government shutdowns.”