Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 7

💡 Electric rate increase: AES Ohio customers will see a 9% rise in their monthly electric bills after the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved a settlement
🛬 Flight reductions: It appears that the FAA will not include the Dayton Airport as one of the 40 high-volume U.S. markets that will see a 10% cut in flights starting today, aiming to maintain airspace safety during the government shutdown.
🍪 Shearer’s Foods: The company is opening a cutting-edge $110 million production site in Moraine to meet growing demand for small-bag and multi-pack snacks.
State utility commission OKs higher AES Ohio rates
Distribution rates for AES Ohio electric customers are going up.
• The increase: Members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will see AES Ohio electric bills for customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy monthly rise by 9%.
• Lower than first expected: The utility first applied for the higher rates last November. The increase first sought by the company would have raised these base rates more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity.
• Who does it affect? This is a rate increase that will affect all Dayton-area customers.
• What’s ahead: The utility’s quest for higher rates continues. Last month, AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, indicated that it intends to file with the PUCO for a new “multi-year reliability plan.” If regulators approve those new rates as proposed, annual increases for the “typical customer” would be less than 3% annually each year for three years.
Dayton airport not on list for reduced flights considered by FAA; Cincinnati listed
The Dayton International Airport is not on a list that unnamed sources have given several media outlets of airports to see reduced flights. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport is on the list, however.
• What is happening? The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to announce a list of 40 “high-volume markets” that will see flights reduced by 10%, which will go into effect today. The move is intended to keep the air space safe during the shutdown.
• Staffing issues: Mounting staffing pressures are forcing the agency to act. Air traffic controllers stand to miss their second full paycheck next week.
• Cancelled flights: Experts predict hundreds if not thousands of flights could be canceled. The cuts could represent as many as 1,800 flights and upwards of 268,000 seats combined.
• What they are saying: “I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” Federal Aviation Administration administrator Bryan Bedford said. “We’re in new territory in terms of government shutdowns.”
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Shearer’s Foods’ new Miami Valley location is meant to meet rising demand for small-bag and multi-pack snacks with cutting-edge automation and quality controls.
• Person to know today: The San Diego Padres named Versailles High School and University of Dayton graduate Craig Stammen as their new manager.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Formerly known as Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut, Ella Mae’s Chicken & Chop Soul Food Kitchen is moving to Dayton’s W. Social Tap & Table.
• Thing to do: Literature, fashion, the performing arts and holiday bazaars will keep you busy across the Dayton region this weekend.
• Vintage Dayton: 58 years ago, Phil Donahue began his legendary talk show in a Dayton studio.
• High school football: 5 things to know before the week 12 games.
• Photo of the day: Troy Community Works hosted the Second Story Secrets tour in downtown Troy on Saturday. Attendees of the self-guided tour visited rarely-seen secret spaces and learned about the history of downtown buildings. Stops included the Troy Foundation, the Miami County Courthouse’s new restored Grand Municipal Courtroom, The Mayflower, Cherry Street Bottle Shop, IOOF Building, Mayo’s Hall, and the First Presbyterian Church’s Underground Railroad tunnel. See more photos here 📷.