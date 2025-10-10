Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

***

Westrafo powers up first American facility in Trotwood

Some 14 months after a ceremonial groundbreaking, Westrafo America LLC celebrated the opening of its first American facility, a 231,000-square-foot plant in Trotwood. • About the company: Westrafo designs and manufactures high-efficiency transformers. The Trotwood site will produce Westrafo’s medium- and high-voltage transformers and energy systems, which are focused on renewable energy growth. The products made in Trotwood are destined for American customers in the renewable energy and industrial markets. • The investment: Westrafo has already invested more than $50 million in the plant, with more to come, Alberto Cracco, Westrafo’s chairman and chief executive, said. • Jobs: Westrafo aims to create 230 jobs in the next two-plus years at the new plant. The company planned to generate more than $12 million in new annual payroll in Trotwood. • What they are saying: “This absolutely means everything to the city of Trotwood,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald, a former mayor of Trotwood.

8 ghosts live at Mack’s Tavern: ‘Nobody believed me until we actually caught orbs on camera’

When MacKenzie Manley signed the lease for the space that now houses Mack’s Tavern, she started feeling something weird whenever she would work in the kitchen area. • What she is saying: “I told people there was a ghost back there and they thought it was crazy. For the first five years we were here, things would happen in the kitchen,” Manley said. “Nobody believed me until we actually caught orbs on camera.” • Ghost hunters: 15-20 groups of ghost hunters have been through the building and have determined that there are eight ghosts living at the bar. • Troublemakers: From knocking glasses over and shutting doors to turning the TVs on and off and talking to each other in the kitchen, the ghosts are active every day. • History: Mack’s is located on land that used to be Miller Farm. Legend has it that there was a fire on the farm and a few of the workers died trying to put it out.