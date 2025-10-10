Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
⚡Westrafo plant in Trotwood: The Italian manufacturer makes transformers in an era when energy is more important than ever.
👻 Ghost hunting: The owner of Mack’s Tavern in Washington Twp. says the ghosts there are active every day.
🗳️ Election 2025: View hundreds of candidates in our newly released Voter Guide. You can access it here.
Westrafo powers up first American facility in Trotwood
Some 14 months after a ceremonial groundbreaking, Westrafo America LLC celebrated the opening of its first American facility, a 231,000-square-foot plant in Trotwood.
• About the company: Westrafo designs and manufactures high-efficiency transformers. The Trotwood site will produce Westrafo’s medium- and high-voltage transformers and energy systems, which are focused on renewable energy growth. The products made in Trotwood are destined for American customers in the renewable energy and industrial markets.
• The investment: Westrafo has already invested more than $50 million in the plant, with more to come, Alberto Cracco, Westrafo’s chairman and chief executive, said.
• Jobs: Westrafo aims to create 230 jobs in the next two-plus years at the new plant. The company planned to generate more than $12 million in new annual payroll in Trotwood.
• What they are saying: “This absolutely means everything to the city of Trotwood,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald, a former mayor of Trotwood.
8 ghosts live at Mack’s Tavern: ‘Nobody believed me until we actually caught orbs on camera’
When MacKenzie Manley signed the lease for the space that now houses Mack’s Tavern, she started feeling something weird whenever she would work in the kitchen area.
• What she is saying: “I told people there was a ghost back there and they thought it was crazy. For the first five years we were here, things would happen in the kitchen,” Manley said. “Nobody believed me until we actually caught orbs on camera.”
• Ghost hunters: 15-20 groups of ghost hunters have been through the building and have determined that there are eight ghosts living at the bar.
• Troublemakers: From knocking glasses over and shutting doors to turning the TVs on and off and talking to each other in the kitchen, the ghosts are active every day.
• History: Mack’s is located on land that used to be Miller Farm. Legend has it that there was a fire on the farm and a few of the workers died trying to put it out.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: The former post commander of the Dayton AMVETS pleaded guilty in federal court after he allegedly embezzled more than half a million dollars and spent funds on hotels and gambling.
• Big move of the day: Beavercreek schools has been awarded a second $2 million grant in as many years from the Department of Defense to expand its language offerings, with particular attention paid to supporting military-connected children in the community.
• Dayton Food & Dining: After operating a Mexican restaurant near Indian Lake for a few years, Gregorio Rosales has opened Azul Agave in Miamisburg.
• Schools: Several area schools are seeking property and income tax hikes: Do they need the money?
• Election 2025: Incumbent Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and challenger Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss discuss their campaigns and why they deserve your vote in the election.
• Thing to do: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, concerts and film screenings. Here’s a look at what’s happening.
• High school football: 5 things to know before the Week 8 matchups.