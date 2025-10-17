Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
💼 Seasonal jobs: There are seasonal jobs available for people who want to make a few extra dollars around the holidays, but not as many as last year.
🏠 New housing: The Germantown Crossing Section 8 project brings new affordable apartments to one of Dayton’s poorest areas.
🗳️ Election 2025: Four candidates are vying for three open seats on Centerville’s school board next month.
Fewer seasonal jobs for holiday workers, but they’re out there
Retailers — including big box stores such as Target — are expected to add fewer than 500,000 seasonal positions for the holiday shopping season.
• Comparison: There were approximately 543,100 jobs added in the final quarter of 2024. This year may be the weakest holiday hiring performance in 16 years.
• The difference: Companies are following the Target model of more hours to existing staff in lieu of hiring seasonal employees.
• What’s available: A basic search of “seasonal” for Dayton, Ohio on job search website Indeed brings up hundreds of positions paying anywhere from the current minimum wage of $10.70 an hour to more than $25 an hour for stocker at Whole Foods.
• What they’re saying: “We’re getting all types (of applicants), from teens to grandmas. We just want people who genuinely want to be here. We want people who are people people.” — Madelyn Bailey, manager of Carter’s OshKosh B’Gosh in Bridgewater Falls.
‘Ready to move in’: New Section 8 housing replacing DeSoto Bass apartments in West Dayton
Greater Dayton Premier Management’s efforts to tear down and replace deteriorating and outdated public housing units in the DeSoto Bass Courts in West Dayton has reached a major milestone.
• The location: A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Germantown Crossing, the new affordable apartment property located at 1520 Germantown St.
• Replacement: Officials have started to remove and replace DeSoto Bass’ 354 units, which were built in the 1940s. DeSoto Bass is in the Miami Chapel neighborhood, which has one of highest poverty rates in the city (42%).
• More activity: A significant number of DeSoto Bass apartments near the corner of Germantown Street and Danner Avenue have been demolished. New apartment buildings are going up.
• What they’re saying: “It means so much for the neighborhood. ... This is a decade in the making. It will provide stability for people ... and opportunity, which is what this area really deserves.” — Jennifer Heapy, executive director of Greater Dayton Premier Management.
