Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 24

☀️ Solar project: A new 1.5-megawatt solar array at Miami Valley Research Park, unveiled by Solvita and IGS Energy, is expected to generate enough clean energy to power 200 homes annually, making it one of the region’s largest solar installations. 🗳️ Election 2025: After years of disputes, Jeff Mims and Shenise Turner-Sloss face off in the Dayton Mayor’s race. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 26 seconds to read.

***

Ohio Republicans stick with Trump as shutdown drags on

Ohio’s GOP senators emerged from a White House lunch with President Donald Trump on Tuesday fully unified in this political showdown. • Where the funding bill stands: In the Senate, Democrats have used a filibuster 12 times to block action on a House-passed temporary funding bill. GOP leaders have 55 votes to proceed — but they need 60. No votes have changed since the first Senate vote on September 19. • The stalemate: Republicans say they won’t negotiate with Democrats about health insurance matters until Democrats vote to reopen the government. Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the government until Republicans agree to extend health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. • What Ohio senators are saying: “It’s pretty easy for us to stay united on this, because we’re not playing games, we’re not playing politics,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Husted. “We’re just saying, keep the government open.” • What Trump is saying: Trump blames Democrats for the shutdown. “We’ve got to get our government open, and the Democrats are trying to keep it closed,” Trump said.

Solvita unveils one of region’s largest solar installations

The new “Sol Array” in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park is expected to generate approximately 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy annually — enough to power 200 houses a year. • Who is behind it: The “Sol Array” was a collaboration among Solvita, IGS Energy, AES Ohio, Kokosing Solar and the city of Kettering/Miami Valley Research Park. • About Solvita: The company operates a global tissue graft production center that helps heal patients in need of tissue transplants. • What they are saying: “We’re excited to take this important step toward a more sustainable future,” said Christopher Graham, Solvita’s president and CEO. “Installing solar panels not only helps us lower our environmental impact, but it also demonstrates our long-term investment in energy efficiency and growth in tissue graft production.” • Powering on: The project is awaiting its final permission to operate from the utility, which is expected imminently, according to Solvita.