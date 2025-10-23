Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 24

Here are three things you should know today:
🏦 Government shutdown: Despite hopes from Democrats, Ohio’s GOP senators remain firmly united behind President Trump in the government funding standoff.
☀️ Solar project: A new 1.5-megawatt solar array at Miami Valley Research Park, unveiled by Solvita and IGS Energy, is expected to generate enough clean energy to power 200 homes annually, making it one of the region’s largest solar installations.
🗳️ Election 2025: After years of disputes, Jeff Mims and Shenise Turner-Sloss face off in the Dayton Mayor’s race.
Ohio Republicans stick with Trump as shutdown drags on
Ohio’s GOP senators emerged from a White House lunch with President Donald Trump on Tuesday fully unified in this political showdown.
• Where the funding bill stands: In the Senate, Democrats have used a filibuster 12 times to block action on a House-passed temporary funding bill. GOP leaders have 55 votes to proceed — but they need 60. No votes have changed since the first Senate vote on September 19.
• The stalemate: Republicans say they won’t negotiate with Democrats about health insurance matters until Democrats vote to reopen the government. Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the government until Republicans agree to extend health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans.
• What Ohio senators are saying: “It’s pretty easy for us to stay united on this, because we’re not playing games, we’re not playing politics,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Husted. “We’re just saying, keep the government open.”
• What Trump is saying: Trump blames Democrats for the shutdown. “We’ve got to get our government open, and the Democrats are trying to keep it closed,” Trump said.
Solvita unveils one of region’s largest solar installations
The new “Sol Array” in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park is expected to generate approximately 2 million kilowatt-hours of clean, renewable energy annually — enough to power 200 houses a year.
• Who is behind it: The “Sol Array” was a collaboration among Solvita, IGS Energy, AES Ohio, Kokosing Solar and the city of Kettering/Miami Valley Research Park.
• About Solvita: The company operates a global tissue graft production center that helps heal patients in need of tissue transplants.
• What they are saying: “We’re excited to take this important step toward a more sustainable future,” said Christopher Graham, Solvita’s president and CEO. “Installing solar panels not only helps us lower our environmental impact, but it also demonstrates our long-term investment in energy efficiency and growth in tissue graft production.”
• Powering on: The project is awaiting its final permission to operate from the utility, which is expected imminently, according to Solvita.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: With the federal government shutdown in its third week and no end in sight, those impacted locally are starting to worry about the end-of-year holidays and beyond.
• Person to know today: Springboro grad Andrew Joseph “A.J.” Ewing has quickly moved through the New York Mets minor league system with dreams of making it to the big leagues.
• Dayton Food & Dining: The owners of Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood are putting the final touches on their restaurant with plans to soft open soon.
• Tip of the day: Beggars Night, or trick-or-treat night, will be held in many communities Oct. 25-31. Here are the times for various localities.
• Thing to do: Halloween celebrations are kicking into high gear this weekend across the Dayton region along with events bringing the community together through the joy of dance, film, music and community service.
• Vintage Dayton: Erie Canal’s 200th anniversary: How a technological marvel for trade changed the environment forever.
• Dayton Flyers: All Dayton Flyers men’s basketball games have sold out for the fifth straight season.
• Photo of the day: The Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s happened at Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons on Saturday. Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, the event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More photos here 📷.