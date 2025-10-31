Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 31

Here are three things you should know today:
🐘 Republican dissent on tariffs: Despite President Trump promoting trade deals during his Asia trip, Senate Republicans signaled growing opposition to his tariff policies.
🛍️ Dayton Mall: Hull Property Group, the new owner of Dayton Mall, expressed its commitment to assessing the property’s specific needs to ensure its long-term success.
🗳️ Election 2025: Four candidates are running for three seats on the Oakwood Board of Education in the Nov. 4 general election.
Ohio senators Husted, Moreno defend Trump tariffs as some Republicans defect
There are signs of dissent bubbling on Capitol Hill among Republicans over Trump’s use of tariffs, as the Senate voted three times this week to lift a series of import duties levied by the White House.
• Three measures pass Senate: The Senate voted 52-48 on Tuesday to lift 50 percent tariffs against Brazil. Senators also voted 50-46 on Wednesday to end tariffs against Canada and then capped off the week by voting 51-47 on Thursday to reverse Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs against much of the world.
• What tariff opponents are saying: “A lot of people in Washington know tariffs are bad policy,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “They grumble behind closed doors but stay silent in public.”
• Ohio’s senators: Both Sen. Bernie Moreno and Sen. Jon Husted stood with Trump and voted against all three anti-tariff resolutions.
• What they are saying:
— “A Jeep plant in Toledo is being expanded by Stellantis because of tariffs,” Moreno told reporters off the Senate floor. “Why the heck would we ever reverse that? That’s insane.”
— “China has been ripping off America for decades, and it’s time to stand up to them, and it looks like President Trump’s making great progress,” Husted said.
The Dayton Mall’s new owner talks about what’s next for the property and experience
The new owner of the Dayton Mall says it wants to work with all stakeholders to ensure the retail property is a success.
• About the mall: The Dayton Mall opened in 1970. It includes anchors JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s, plus numerous big-name retailers, such as American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, H&M and Victoria’s Secret. Restaurants include Bravo Italian Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A, Outback Steakhouse and P.F. Chang’s.
• What they are saying: “As with any new property we acquire, the first order of business is to identify the specific needs of the property,” said John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group. “We know it needs some improvements, and we’re figuring out exactly what those are, how much those cost and when we could implement them.”
• Financial issues: The more than 1.4 million-square-foot mall went into bankruptcy in 2021 and has been in receivership since.
• Retaining tenants: The new owners say they will immediately look to retain existing tenants and attract news ones. However, the process of doing so is made difficult by the fact many tenants have little lease term remaining.
What to know today
• Help us out: Are you a World War II veteran? We want to honor local veterans and hear about your experience as a member of the Greatest Generation.
• One big takeaway: Local Latino businesses say they face growing racial abuse and discrimination.
• Big move of the day: Wawa will build a new convenience store and gas station at a busy Moraine intersection following the recent purchase of two nearby properties.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Prime BBQ Smokehouse is offering its customers a $5 menu during the government shutdown.
• Tip of the day: Miami Twp. recently upgraded playground equipment at Miami View Park for the first time in a little more than 30 years.
• Heads up: The 2026 Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester has already revealed a headliner.
• Vintage Dayton: Remembering Dr. Creep, the local icon during the 1970s and ‘80s as the host of WKEF-TV Channel 22’s “Shock Theatre” and co-host of “Clubhouse 22.”
• Thing to do: Happy Halloween! From the candy and costume excitement of trick-or-treat to a variety of events spotlighting food, trains and the performing arts, this weekend is bound to be busy for all ages.
• High school football: Here are 5 things to know before the first-round playoff matchups.
• Photo of the day: The 31st annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow was recently celebrated on Grafton Hill. Close to 1,000 glowing pumpkins gutted and carved by over 500 volunteers illuminated on the hillside during the free community event. The event was started in 1994 by the late Judith Chaffin, also known as “The Pumpkin Lady.” See more photos here 📷.