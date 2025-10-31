Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 31

🛍️ Dayton Mall: Hull Property Group, the new owner of Dayton Mall, expressed its commitment to assessing the property’s specific needs to ensure its long-term success. 🗳️ Election 2025: Four candidates are running for three seats on the Oakwood Board of Education in the Nov. 4 general election. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 36 seconds to read.

Ohio senators Husted, Moreno defend Trump tariffs as some Republicans defect

There are signs of dissent bubbling on Capitol Hill among Republicans over Trump’s use of tariffs, as the Senate voted three times this week to lift a series of import duties levied by the White House. • Three measures pass Senate: The Senate voted 52-48 on Tuesday to lift 50 percent tariffs against Brazil. Senators also voted 50-46 on Wednesday to end tariffs against Canada and then capped off the week by voting 51-47 on Thursday to reverse Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs against much of the world. • What tariff opponents are saying: “A lot of people in Washington know tariffs are bad policy,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “They grumble behind closed doors but stay silent in public.” • Ohio’s senators: Both Sen. Bernie Moreno and Sen. Jon Husted stood with Trump and voted against all three anti-tariff resolutions. • What they are saying: — “A Jeep plant in Toledo is being expanded by Stellantis because of tariffs,” Moreno told reporters off the Senate floor. “Why the heck would we ever reverse that? That’s insane.” — “China has been ripping off America for decades, and it’s time to stand up to them, and it looks like President Trump’s making great progress,” Husted said.

The Dayton Mall’s new owner talks about what’s next for the property and experience

The new owner of the Dayton Mall says it wants to work with all stakeholders to ensure the retail property is a success. • About the mall: The Dayton Mall opened in 1970. It includes anchors JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s, plus numerous big-name retailers, such as American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, H&M and Victoria’s Secret. Restaurants include Bravo Italian Kitchen, Chick-Fil-A, Outback Steakhouse and P.F. Chang’s. • What they are saying: “As with any new property we acquire, the first order of business is to identify the specific needs of the property,” said John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group. “We know it needs some improvements, and we’re figuring out exactly what those are, how much those cost and when we could implement them.” • Financial issues: The more than 1.4 million-square-foot mall went into bankruptcy in 2021 and has been in receivership since. • Retaining tenants: The new owners say they will immediately look to retain existing tenants and attract news ones. However, the process of doing so is made difficult by the fact many tenants have little lease term remaining.