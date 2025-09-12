Morning Briefing: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

***

Coffee drinkers could be in for a jolt

If you’re not already, don’t be surprised to pay a little bit more for your morning cup of coffee as local businesses deal with the impact of the latest round of tariffs that went into effect last month. • The tariff: There is a 50% tariff on products imported from Brazil, the largest supplier of coffee to the United States. • Price increases: Suppliers and retailers that have announced coffee price increases due to tariffs include J.M. Smucker Company, which makes Folgers, as well as Walmart, Costco and Target. • Few alternatives: U.S.-based suppliers for coffee and tea are limited to small farms in California, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. • Not just coffee beans: One shop owner said that whether it’s the merchandise itself or the paper it’s wrapped in or the price stickers that go on it, everything is costing more because it comes from outside the country.

Funeral set for Springboro grad killed in crash near Marquette University

A 2024 Springboro High School graduate was just a few weeks away from his 20th birthday when he died last week in a crash near the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. • Scott Michael Michaud: He was a student-athlete at the university, where he was a member of the lacrosse team. He also was on the lacrosse team at Springboro High School during his time there. • What happened: Michaud was in an SUV with several members of the lacrosse team at the time of the Sept. 5 collision with a pickup truck that also killed a teammate. The pickup driver was charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction. • Kind words: “He was an outstanding student-athlete in every way. Not only was he a phenomenal lacrosse player, but he was a great student and a humble leader,” said Springboro High School Athletic Director Austin Rhoads. “… He was a caring and dependable person who was a great teammate. Scott was everything you could want in a student-athlete and someone that represented this community." • The visitation: It is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Fairhaven Church Springboro, 875 W. Central Avenue. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m., followed by a private family burial.