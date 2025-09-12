Morning Briefing: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Here are four things you should know today:
☕️ Coffee tariffs: Local coffee prices may soon rise due to a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, though many local coffee shops are still absorbing the increased costs rather than passing them on to customers.
🥍 Student-athlete tragedy: Scott Michael Michaud, a 2024 Springboro High School graduate and Marquette University lacrosse player, died in a crash near campus just weeks before his 20th birthday.
🎷 Weekend plans: The Dayton region offers events celebrating jazz, multicultural traditions, barbecue, vintage cars, and the changing season.
📰 Kirk shot, killed: We also have the latest news about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 52 seconds to read.
***
Coffee drinkers could be in for a jolt
If you’re not already, don’t be surprised to pay a little bit more for your morning cup of coffee as local businesses deal with the impact of the latest round of tariffs that went into effect last month.
• The tariff: There is a 50% tariff on products imported from Brazil, the largest supplier of coffee to the United States.
• Price increases: Suppliers and retailers that have announced coffee price increases due to tariffs include J.M. Smucker Company, which makes Folgers, as well as Walmart, Costco and Target.
• Few alternatives: U.S.-based suppliers for coffee and tea are limited to small farms in California, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
• Not just coffee beans: One shop owner said that whether it’s the merchandise itself or the paper it’s wrapped in or the price stickers that go on it, everything is costing more because it comes from outside the country.
Funeral set for Springboro grad killed in crash near Marquette University
A 2024 Springboro High School graduate was just a few weeks away from his 20th birthday when he died last week in a crash near the Marquette University campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
• Scott Michael Michaud: He was a student-athlete at the university, where he was a member of the lacrosse team. He also was on the lacrosse team at Springboro High School during his time there.
• What happened: Michaud was in an SUV with several members of the lacrosse team at the time of the Sept. 5 collision with a pickup truck that also killed a teammate. The pickup driver was charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction.
• Kind words: “He was an outstanding student-athlete in every way. Not only was he a phenomenal lacrosse player, but he was a great student and a humble leader,” said Springboro High School Athletic Director Austin Rhoads. “… He was a caring and dependable person who was a great teammate. Scott was everything you could want in a student-athlete and someone that represented this community."
• The visitation: It is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Fairhaven Church Springboro, 875 W. Central Avenue. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m., followed by a private family burial.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: A Cincinnati development firm has purchased property on Brown Street in a move it says “represents an exciting opportunity to bring new energy to the thriving Brown Street retail corridor.”
• Big move of the day: The Cozy Book Nook, a bookstore specializing in indie authors, best sellers, used books and bookish crafts, is in the midst of relocating to downtown Dayton after one year in Moraine.
• Dayton Food & Dining: The annual Taste of the Oregon is happening Saturday and there are seven restaurants offering snack-size portions of some of their signature dishes, as well as larger plates.
• Things to do: Events celebrating jazz, multiculturalism, barbecue, classic automobiles and the upcoming arrival of fall can be found across the Dayton region this weekend.
• Inside Ohio Politics: The attention of some Ohio lawmakers, including Dayton Democrat Rep. Desiree Tims, is turning toward legislative efforts to block employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal history.
• High school football: There are several key matchups to start league play this week, while two schools will resume a more than 140-year-old rivalry.
• Photo of the day: The 67th annual Dayton Greek Festival happened at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton’s Grafton Hill Historic District over the weekend. Here’s a look at highlights from Saturday’s festivities 📷