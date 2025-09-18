Morning Briefing: Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

💻 AI-generated images: In Ohio, one AI-specific regulatory proposal, Senate Bill 163, focuses on regulating AI’s ability to generate so-called deepfakes. 🍺 Local beer collaboration: Warped Wing Brewing Company, Dorothy Lane Market and Cox Arboretum MetroPark is releasing a beer that celebrates Ohio-grown ingredients. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 38 seconds to read.

Miamisburg and Xenia teachers placed on paid leave following comments about Charlie Kirk

Two Miamisburg and two Xenia High School staffers have been placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation following comments made regarding conservative political activist Charlie Kirk • The teachers: Miamisburg Music teacher and band director Steve Aylward and social studies teacher Rachael O’Connor were placed on leave. The Xenia school district has declined to name the two teachers that were placed on leave. Online petitions: — An online petition to support Aylward had amassed 2,460 signatures as of 2 p.m. Thursday. — Another online petition launched Wednesday called for Aylward’s termination. It had garnered 30 signatures by 2 p.m. Thursday. • Xenia statement: “Regardless of political views, celebrating or making light of a person’s death is unacceptable and does not reflect the values we expect from our educators,” said board member Joshua Day. “Our teachers serve as role models for students, and professionalism and respect must always come first. While this matter is under review, my commitment remains the same: to hold our staff to the highest standards and to ensure our schools are places where dignity, respect, and learning thrive.”

Ohio bill would require watermarks on AI-generated images

As artificial intelligence services become increasingly ubiquitous, states are looking to — and some are passing — bills to regulate some of the more nefarious uses of AI. • Ohio Senate Bill 163: The legislation focuses on AI’s ability to generate so-called deepfakes, which are fabricated videos, images or audio recordings that use someone’s likeness, often without the consent of that person. • Support: The AI-specific regulatory proposal has accrued some support from across the aisle and strong advocacy from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. • What lawmakers are saying: “I think there are a number of people that see the problems with creating something that looks exactly like somebody else in a compromising position, (or) using somebody’s voice to commit identity fraud,“ Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Twp. said. • What tech advocates are saying: A representative of TechNet, a lobbying firm for tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI and more, commended S.B. 163’s goals of “protecting children, preventing fraud, and promoting transparency in AI-generated media,” but advocates revisions to the bill.