Morning Briefing: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

Rep. Mike Turner: The Republican lawmaker drew backlash from conservatives after he accidentally voted against a GOP resolution to censure Rep. LaMonica McIver, a New Jersey Democrat charged with assaulting federal agents during an immigration facility visit. 💰 Powerball: The jackpot has climbed to $1.7 billion, with the next drawing scheduled for Saturday night.

Ohio home prices saw one of the biggest increases in the country in the first half of 2025 and area prices slightly outpaced the state, signaling strong demand despite limited inventory. • Property value increase: The state recorded the second most substantial property value changes nationwide with home prices rising by 18% from $249,950 in January to $295,000 by June. • Moderately priced: Ohio’s home prices still remain 35% below the national benchmark, suggesting that the state continues to offer relatively affordable housing compared to other regions. • Local homes sales: In the Miami Valley, median home sales prices rose 19% from $231,000 in January to $275,000 by June, the highest median price ever. • What realtors are saying: “Buyers have more choices, they’re willing to make decisions, so I think it shows momentum in the market,” Kelly McCormick, president of Dayton Realtors, said.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s vote this week against a GOP effort to censure a U.S. House Democrat from New Jersey charged with assaulting federal law enforcement officers drew heated rebukes from conservatives in online forums. • What happened: Turner was one of five Republicans who voted to kill a GOP resolution to censure U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, a Democrat who was involved in a shoving match with federal agents at an immigration detention facility in her New Jersey district. • What Turner is saying: Asked to explain his vote, Turner said that he simply made a mistake — and accidentally voted the wrong way. “I had stepped off the floor to make a phone call,” Turner said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News just off the House floor. “I stepped back on, the votes were in a different order.” • Vote tally: The measure was defeated on a vote of 215-207. Turner’s vote would not have changed the outcome. • Background: Visits by Democratic lawmakers to immigration detention facilities have spurred controversy in recent months. Under federal law, members of Congress are allowed to show up unannounced for oversight visits, but Democrats have repeatedly been denied access by Trump administration officials.

No one claimed Monday’s $1.1 billion or Wednesday’s $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot — which was the fifth largest in Powerball history. On Thursday morning, the jackpot jumped to $1.7 billion. The next drawing is Saturday night.