Morning Briefing: May 21, 2025

NATO in Dayton: As security fencing goes up, here’s how you can follow what’s going on downtown

Fencing has gone up in multiple parts of downtown Dayton ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly later this week and roads will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning today.

• The schedule: Events for the assembly begin on Thursday. Earlier this month, Dayton police Major Christopher Malson said downtown roadways will be shut down and will not reopen until Tuesday, May 27.

• Looking for some content we’ve shared? Visit daytondailynews.com/nato-dayton to see all of our latest coverage.

• Reporters on the ground: A dedicated team of journalists and photographers will be covering the assembly from the field.

• From Rep. Mike Turner: 30 years after Peace Accords, Dayton returns to the global stage.

• Events and activities: What’s otherwise happening around Dayton during the assembly dates.

• Photos: Security barriers going up for NATO event in Dayton.