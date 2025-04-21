Morning Briefing: Monday, April 21, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff who ministered with a charming, humble style, dies at 88

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome on Monday after the announcement of the death of Pope Francis.

• Illness: Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

• Last appearance: He emerged on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause. Beforehand, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

• Tenure: He was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.

• Progressive Pope: Conservatives grew upset with his outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics and crackdown on traditionalists. His greatest test came in 2018 when he botched a notorious case of clergy sexual abuse in Chile, and the scandal that festered under his predecessors erupted anew on his watch.

• His view: He emphasized what the church should be: a refuge for everyone — “todos, todos, todos” (“everyone, everyone, everyone”) — not for the privileged few. Migrants, the poor, prisoners and outcasts were invited to his table far more than presidents or powerful CEOs.

— From Buenos Aires to Rome: Key dates in the life of Pope Francis

— ‘Who am I to judge?’ Pope Francis had an informal, lighthearted speaking style

— Pope Francis reached out to migrants and the LGBTQ+ community, but also drew unusual opposition

‘Keep It Rural?’ Residents push back against new housing, cities seek balance

Developers say there’s a consistent demand for new housing in the Dayton region, but some residents in Dayton’s northern suburbs are pushing back against construction of new neighborhoods.

• ‘Keep It Rural’: In Clayton, a grassroots effort called Keep It Rural filed for a ballot referendum against a new development for the second time in just over a year. Keep It Rural started in Clayton and has grown to involve Brookville, Union, and surrounding areas.

• Last year: The citizen petition comes just over a year after a similar effort by Keep It Rural allowed Clayton voters the final say on a development proposal by Arbor Homes to construct 125 houses at the southeast corner of Phillipsburg-Union Road and Haber Road. Those plans were soundly rejected by voters.

• What developers say: “Because of that dreaded D-word, density, these lifestyle products are avoided at all costs,” said Lance Oakes, owner of Oakes Tree Development. “But, it would increase tax revenue through higher property values without adding more students to the local schools.”

• Role of municipalities: When considering new housing proposals, Brookville City Manager Jack Kuntz said factors like a need for diverse housing options due to aging populations, declining family sizes, and maintaining a healthy workforce are top of mind. Municipalities can control the type of development that comes to town only to an extent.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: With more than half of U.S. Protestant pastors identifying Easter as the day their church typically has its highest attendance, several pastors offered insights into the spiritual significance of Easter and the ways their congregations are meeting the moment.

• Tip of the day: How to celebrate Earth Day by preparing your own yard to be a habitat.

• Stat of the day: Pilots with the Dayton Police Department utilized drone technology on 370 occasions in 2024, primarily to assist officers during searches, SWAT operations, search and rescue missions and crowd control, says the police department’s 2024 annual surveillance technology report.

• Happening this week: The NFL Draft begins Thursday night. What will the Cincinnati Bengals do? We took a look at what experts are saying.

• Photo of the day: A fence was installed around the historic Manchester Inn in Middletown late last week as a precautionary measure after several roof tiles fell to the ground. Nick Graham has more photos here.