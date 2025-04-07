Morning Briefing: Monday, April 7, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

More than baseball: Dayton Dragons to celebrate 25 seasons with variety of entertainment, food all summer

Opening Day marks the beginning of 66 home games focusing on entertaining fans and creating special memories with families.

• Marking a milestone: Throughout the ballpark, fans can expect 25th anniversary branded items and decor. The club is giving away a collectible poster featuring 12 of the Dragons’ “greats” from across all seasons that will be available at customer service.

• New batting tunnel: Ballpark improvements have continued this season with a new 15-by-75-foot batting tunnel on the third base line. Fans and anyone on the sidewalk will be able to watch players take batting practice.

• Green Team: The Green Team has over 300 skits and bits to choose from when planning entertainment between innings.

• How to go: Single-game tickets for this season can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office or by calling 937-228-2287. Tickets are also available online at daytondragons.com/tickets or via Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

Stadium seats are $16 in April, $18 in May or $20 from June through September. Lawn seats are $10 cheaper. Barstool seating has returned for $12 per seat.

Dayton Dragons add new food, drinks ahead of 25th season at Day Air Ballpark

Going to a Dayton Dragons game isn’t complete until you’ve tried the new food and drinks at Day Air Ballpark.

• Returning favorites: They include gourmet burgers, the Smokey Stand featuring footlong brats, hot dogs and Italian sausage, Donato’s Pizza, the Philly Cheesesteak Cart, Mac & Cheese Cart, chicken tenders and fries, burrito bowls, Grippo’s chips and Bill’s Lemonade Stand.

• New this season: The Coney Cart is returning with Kielbasa sausage served with potato straws, BBQ sauce and mustard coleslaw. Pulled pork and brisket are available at concession stands, in addition to cheese popcorn.

Dippin’ Dots is offering a new flavor called, “Cookie Monster” and Graeter’s Ice Cream has new toppings such as Oreos, Reese’s Pieces, M&M’s, whipped cream and syrups. Sugar-coated state fair mini-donuts are also available.

• Suite level: New items on the suite level include sausage and cheese boards, street corn dip, fried four-cheese ravioli, a new selection of house wine, High Noon Hard Seltzer six-packs and Cheesecake and Killer Brownies.

• New beer partnership: Day Air Ballpark has partnered with Yellow Springs Brewery to fill the right field corner silo. The brewery’s products will be available on draft and in cans throughout the ballpark.

